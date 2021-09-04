Congratulations to Leandro Gonzalez for being selected as the Olathe Middle School Student of the Week. In school, Leandro’s favorite class is math because it is challenging, yet easy.
He also really likes his teacher. Outside of school, he likes to play basketball, hang out with his friends and listen to music. His favorite type of music is indie pop.
Leandro is currently a 7th grade student. He is also planning on playing baseball this year. Leandro has a very positive outlook on school and life and is a true pleasure to be around. I expect great things from him in the future. Keep up the great work. It’s a good day to be a Pirate!
Congratulations to Alexa Estrada Ramirez for being selected as the Olathe High School Student of the Week. In school, Alexa’s favorite class is ROTC because she wants to help the community when she is older to understand the military is a positive aspect of life.
In her free time, she likes to go out to the park, likes to shop and likes to work out at the gym. Alexa is also a member of the OHS Lulac and FFA (Future Farmers of America) clubs.
Alexa is an extremely positive student who has a great future ahead of her. I am very pleased that Alexa is part of our school and community. Keep up the great work. It’s a great day to be a Pirate!
