“The only way I am leaving my home is if I am 6 feet under” were the words muttered by 96-year-old Jo.
Jo is a strong independent woman who grew up during the depression. She married Harry at 16 and raised 6 children on her family’s farm.
She took over the family farm, cared for her parents, homeschooled her children, tended to the animals, milking the cows and goats, churned the butter and picked the orchard fruit while Harry worked in the field’s dawn to dusk.
During the 60’s Josie got a part–time job to help the farm’s finances. They scrimped and saved, put four of their six kids through college, never took vacations and planned to stay on the family farm until they died.
Harry passed on the family farm at the age of 80.
Jo continued to live and run the farm with two of her sons and their families.
Jo, still sharp as a tack, developed Macular Degeneration and has chronic pain from arthritis. She is no longer able to drive or write checks due to her low vision and she has difficulties doing the household chores.
Jo is a very strong-willed woman, who was successful during very rough times, always taking care of the family needs.
She was having a tremendously hard time asking for the little help she needed. She was afraid if she asked for help her kids would think she would no longer be able to take care of herself and would tell her she needed to move to Assisted Living or and Skilled Nursing Home.
Jo’s only daughter came for a visit, when she arrived the house was a little cluttered, hadn’t been vacuumed or dusted and the kitchen needed to be cleaned.
Jo’s fears came to light when her daughter got on the bandwagon stating, “mom needed to move to assisted living; the brothers weren’t taking good enough care of mom, she would be safer, more comfortable and happier.”
Her daughter toured assisted living facilities without Jo; she called a family meeting with the brothers and did not include Jo and talked with a lawyer to see what the process was to deem Jo incompetent.
Jo with all her faculties stated to her daughter, “The only way you will get me off this farm is if I am dead.”
Jo’s sons supported her staying at home but felt overwhelmed running the family business, having a family, and helping Jo around the house. One of the sons called her doctor trying to find out what services were available, he was referred to Tri-County Health Network and a meeting was set up with Jo and the family.
Options Counselor Amy met with the family and explained what benefits, supports and services were available. Jo was included, her needs and her kid’s needs were addressed. Amy stressed to Jo, she was there to support her and her independence.
Jo agreed to hire some help that would assist with the housekeeping and shopping, she received some funding through the Area Agency on Aging to help with the cost.
Home Delivered Meals were set up for lunches and Jo ate supper at the son’s houses and transportation was set up for medical appointments.
Jo’s granddaughter wanted to continue to help with the checkbook if she got apple pie as payment. A life alert was put in, which put her daughter’s mind to ease and her daughter paid for it.
With adding a few supports the family concerns were addressed and Jo was able to remain safely in her home.
Amy Rowan, Care Coordinator Manager, Tri-County Health Network
