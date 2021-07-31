Many things in this world happen because someone sees a problem and works diligently and passionately to change it.
For example, there are so many programs and services in healthcare today because of individuals who wouldn’t give up and have worked hard to “be the change they want to see in the world.”
It is not often that we reflect on the driving forces that got us where we are today. As healthcare leaders, we spend a lot of time looking forward. In this industry, we spend a lot of our time monitoring regulations, laws and planning for the future.
So our focus tends to be always on the horizon, but I would suggest that a helpful exercise is to take some time and look back and review the history of different aspects of the services you and your family are receiving.
Dame Cicely Saunders, known as the founder of the modern hospice movement, built much of what we know and operate in the hospice industry today. Cicely began her career as a social worker and nurse in hospitals in her home country of England. During this time, she saw many patients who needed better pain control and individualized care for terminally ill patients. Saunders was unwilling to accept that “there was nothing more that could be done.”
To complete her mission of changing how individuals’ transition to their next stage of life, she became a physician. But, unfortunately, her idea was so novel at the time that it led to her excommunication from her church and the British Medical Society.
She did not give up and was instrumental in creating the hospice model that places the patient and their families at the center of the care brings in the expertise of multiple disciplines to provide care and focuses on pain and symptom management associated with a terminal illness.
She created St. Christopher’s Hospice in 1976 in England and was eventually granted the title Dame by the British Empire. We owe an outstanding debt of gratitude to her and her efforts for the way that we provide end-of-life care today.
Saunders used St. Christopher’s Hospice to start an industry and practice that is now known around the world. Through her concept of “Total Pain,” she used her organization to research and implement her vision for doing more than was currently being done for patients and their families. I find it fascinating that we can link our work back to the efforts of one individual who was successful in making a difference.
Today, our Hospice Interdisciplinary Team meets every two weeks to discuss the whole health of our patients and their families. This team includes physicians, social workers, registered nurses, certified nursing assistants, and chaplains. When our team looks at the care, we use Saunders’s lessons and successes to guide our efforts.
Saunders is famous for saying, “You matter because you are you, and you matter to the last moment of your life. We will do all that we can not only to help you die peacefully but also to live until you die” this quote still motivates and inspires us in the hospice industry today.
Tom Smith is a LCSW at Touch of Care Hospice
