We have had the Getting on and Beyond column for over nine years now. Our goal over the years has been to educate the community on the great supports and services offered by exceptional organizations. We have very dedicated writers who very rarely have late or missed submissions for the column.
Over the past few months, these dedicated authors have not met their column deadline at the last minute because they are over-extended at work and in their personal life. They are trying to support their staff around COVID vaccination mandates, have people out due to sickness or are just plain short-staffed. Not to mention they are supporting their families and trying to have some self-care.
This past week, I have been in numerous partner meetings with managers asking for grace. I see many strategic plans and projects being put on the back burner because current staff are strained.
We have asked our teams to have grace for other staff members who have been snippy and show frustration. With the staff shortages we have across the region and staff being let go because of the vaccination mandates, I am worried about the at-risk individuals who will ultimately be without care.
I am very concerned about the employees picking up extra job duties because of staff shortages. The put your mask on first (pun intended), so you can help the others is being put on the back burner.
I am asking humanity to please be kind. Support our community organizations, businesses, nonprofits, school and public service employees, EMS and law enforcement, Department of Human Services, Public Health, medical clinics, restaurants, shopping centers, transportation, family and friends dealing with staffing issues.
This column is short and to the point because I also need grace.
Please give grace; please give thanks; please don’t judge.
Amy Rowan, is the Care Coordinator Manager for Tri-County Health Network
