Over the years, I have dedicated myself to learning about health equity; I have learned more about barriers to care and social systems barriers that keep people from living healthy lives.
Living in rural Colorado has its benefits. We have beautiful mountains, rivers, wildlife and blue skies, but it does come with many barriers. Before starting at Tri-County Health Network, I have stated how lucky we are to have the supports and services in our region.
This week is my third anniversary at Tri-County; one of the areas I work in is the West End of Montrose County. The blinders have enlightened me I have had about access to the supports and services offered in the region.
One of our programs that have recently educated me is our new Adult Wraparound Care Coordination program offered in the West End. This program provides care coordination for adults who have multiple chronic conditions, numerous system involvements, experiencing homelessness or are close to losing their homes, have mental health or substance use diagnosis, have legal issues and have low or no income.
Last week our wraparound care coordinator and I sat down to create a list of transportation needs for her clients.
She has about 25 people on her caseload ranging in ages from 22 to 78, all with various transportation needs. Many have everyday needs like getting groceries, going to the post office, and getting to medical appointments.
We focused on clients who have legal obligations, need to get to Montrose for medical and mental health counseling appointments, and those who need to go to Telluride for UAs.
This led to a discussion of equity and legal obligations, and I still haven’t entirely wrapped my head around the equity issue (equal access to transportation).
What was surprising to me was the number of clients who have transportation needs to complete legal obligations. There are a variety of reasons these clients don’t’ have transportation. Some clients have never had a driver’s license, some have lost their license, some don’t have money to buy gas, some don’t have a car and some don’t have enough money to pay for the bus.
We see a pattern when individuals in rural areas enter the legal system, ending up in the system for years. We are detecting transportation barriers in accessing mental health services, completing Useful Public Service hours, meeting with probation officers, completing UA’s and attending court hearings.
We are learning about the process of completing a UA test. Montrose and Telluride are the only approved locations for testing. Clients are notified at 7:00 am if they need to test that day.
Individuals who live in the West End up to two hours away from the testing site if they do not have reliable transportation will most likely be back in court for not following the court orders.
We have several people who need to complete Useful Public Service hours; in the West End, there are few locations where people can satisfy their service hours, especially if transportation is an obstacle, people again end up in court.
We see people getting warrants issued because they did not attend their court hearing; it is often due to transportation issues.
Over the past couple of months, we have seen several people who want to take care of their legal issues. When they meet with our Care Coordinator, they express fear about what will happen if they don’t get their legal matters taken care of.
With all the equity training I have been in over the years, this issue is unexpected to me, which is probably not on the radar for many. I hope we can come up with solutions around the barriers people have to comply with legal orders, which will optimistically give people a chance to live their best life.
Amy Rowan is the care coordinator manager for Tri-County Health Network.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.