Wages for direct care workers are on the rise, thanks in part to the labor shortage brought on by the lingering COVID-19 pandemic. Recruiting qualified and well-trained personal care providers (PCP) and certified nursing assistants (CNA) to care for elderly and vulnerable clients has always been difficult.
With the current labor pool tightening, employers are raising wages in an attempt to attract the best caregivers.
As of Jan. 1, 2022, direct care workers funded with any state dollars working in-home and community-based settings will earn a minimum wage of $15 per hour. The Colorado Joint Budget Committee on September 21, 2021 approved the wage hike, scheduled to go into effect on January 1.
The increased minimum wage isn’t the only good news for workers.
According to a news release from Gov. Jared Polis, ‘The wage increase will benefit workers who “provide the vast majority of hands-on care to older adults and individuals with disabilities within our state, including personal care workers, homemakers, direct support professionals and others,”’ as reported by Kieran Nicholson on September 21, 2021, The Denver Post online news article.
These positions often serve as stepping stones to more advanced careers in nursing and healthcare administration.
The Western CO Area Health Education Center’s (WCAHEC) H-1B Rural Healthcare Grant Program’s mission encourages individuals to take jobs in caregiving to alleviate healthcare workforce shortages.
The grant pays for training and supportive services for qualified individuals 17 years or older not in high school (but can be in college) with a commitment to immediate employment upon completion of either a Certified Nurse Aid or Personal Care Provider.
The course is available at either the Technical College of the Rockies or the WCAHEC Classroom in Grand Junction. In addition to the course, students complete a continuing education Scholars Program consisting of 40 additional hours of online learning and 40 hours of on-the-job training.
After completing the coursework, students are placed at a Registered Apprenticeship Employer Site in Mesa, Delta, Montrose and Gunnison Counties, as a paid employee for the next 12 months. Starting wages in both CNA and PCP jobs are on the rise.
On average, CNA’s with little to no experience can expect starting wages between $13.50 and $16 per hour. PCPs are less, usually a minimum of $12.32 to $13 per hour.
The benefits of the H1-B Rural Healthcare Grant Program extend to the employer sites as well. Benefits include the potential for a 50% wage reimbursement of the first month of the apprentice’s employment, building a pipeline of skilled workers, and increased employee retention through ongoing mentorship and additional supports during the 12-month apprenticeship.
Janell lives with her husband and three children (ages seven, five and 20 months). She immigrated to the United States from China twelve years ago and is now a citizen, but still struggles with the English language.
Her middle son is disabled and his disability has recently become more severe, requiring skilled care at this point.
Currently, the household relies on her husband’s income and public assistance (Household Free/Reduced School Lunches). Janell is hopeful that Volunteers of America will hire her as a CNA under their Parent Provider Program once she receives her CNA license.
To see if you qualify, contact WCAHEC to complete an eligibility screening and enroll in the H-1B Rural Healthcare Grant Program. Contact Sarah Mills at 970.434.5474 x6.
Nicole Heil, The Western CO Area Health Education Center