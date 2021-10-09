Are you, a family member, friend or colleague struggling to pay your rent, mortgage, utility bills, or you’ve have been evicted due to COVID-19? So many are still struggling due to the pandemic and don’t know where to turn for guidance, resources, and trustworthy information.
Please know that you are you are not alone. Housing Resources has grant funding to assist with rent, mortgage payments, utility bills and those facing eviction or those who have been evicted due to COVID-19.
The grant funding we have received from the Colorado Department of Local Affairs, Division of Housing, is available to families and individuals living in Delta, Montrose, Gunnison, Hinsdale, Ouray and San Miguel Counties.
For homeowners who requested a forbearance on their mortgage payments due to COVID-19 but aren’t sure if they have a workout plan with their mortgage servicer, or if they stopped making payments on their mortgage, it is crucial that they reach out to one of our Certified Housing Counselors now.
We want to help homeowners stay in their homes, but many don’t understand the entire forbearance process or have not been able to get a workout plan in place.
As a HUD Certified Housing Counseling Agency, our Counselors can work with the mortgage servicer on your behalf directly. We know this is a stressful situation and families are looking for quick solutions. Many are falling victim to scams right now. Be aware of this and give us a call before you sign any papers or pay any fees to an agency promising to help you.
Facts:
• It is illegal in Colorado for a loan modification company to charge you an upfront fee if you are more than 30 days behind on your mortgage. Ongoing or monthly service charges also are forbidden. Modification companies can only charge you once their services are completed.
• Do not ignore communication from your mortgage servicer. If you are in default and need help working with your mortgage servicer, contact a HUD Certified Housing Counseling Agency.
• Beware of any advice from a loan modification company urging you not to contact your mortgage servicer.
• If any company promises they will get rid of your debt, they are making a promise they cannot keep. To file a complaint against a Loan Modification Company, contact the Colorado Attorney General https://coag.gov
HRWC also offers:
• Rental Counseling
• Financial Coaching
• Financial Capability
• Homebuyer Education (HBE) Class
• Pre-Purchase Counseling
• Post-Purchase Coaching
• Foreclosure Prevention
As a nonprofit, Housing Resources has been serving Western Colorado families for 44 years and knows that everyone’s situation is unique.
Our Certified Housing Counselors services are free to any one of any income level for free. Please give us a call today for further information or to schedule a confidential appointment via phone, virtually or in person. (970) 241-2871, or visit our website at HRWCO.org.
Marisa Felix-Campbell, Marketing, Communications and Fundraising Director, Housing Resources of Western Colorado (HRWC)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.