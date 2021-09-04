A supervisor from the ski resort called me after work about a month ago. He was worried about one of his employees.
A few weeks prior to the phone call, he had taken my safeTALK Suicide Alertness Course, and through what he learned was able to recognize this employee was struggling.
After explaining the signs and symptoms he noticed he said, “I knew I had to say something. I knew that the only way I could help was to call out what I was seeing without judgement or fear.”
‘So, what happened?’ I responded.
‘Actually, that is why I called.’
This employee was so grateful I spoke to her about her mental health struggles and she was willing to talk to someone further about getting help. I just wanted to let you know that without the safeTALK course, I don’t think I would have been able to help her navigate this.”
This situation isn’t uncommon. According to LivingWorks safeTALK, you are much more likely to encounter someone who needs suicide intervention in your lifetime than someone who needs CPR.
This rings true in many Rocky Mountain towns, but especially here on the Western Slope, which possesses historically higher suicide rates than the rest of the state. Suicide is one of the most significant public health issues facing our world today and is the first leading cause of death among 15-29-year-olds nationwide.
In the United States, suicide is the 10th leading cause of death overall. In Colorado, it is the 7th leading cause of death, with 1,181 individuals dying by suicide in 2019, ranking Colorado 11th in per capita deaths due to suicide nationwide.
However, with the right knowledge and skills, suicide is preventable.
Odds are, many of you reading this think physical and mental health are equally as important.
Odds also are that you have taken a CPR course at some point in your life. Unfortunately, it is also likely that you have never taken a Mental Health First Aid course before. With proper education, we all can have the resources to be just as ready to help with mental health struggles/crisis as we are to help with physical health struggles/crisis. Could you imagine if no one in the community knew how to perform CPR? We would face so many more physical health crises. That is how we feel about Mental Health First Aid. The more people who know it, the better off we are, and the more crises we avoid.
Our Mental Health First Aid courses produce similar results to safeTALK where participants leave feeling ready to help others navigate their mental health struggles. “When I left at the end of the class, I never thought that I would actually use the skills I learned in the class” one participant explained. “But within a month I had assisted an individual who expressed a desire to end their life, I spoke to a friend who’s relative was incarcerated with mental health issues in the local jail and assisted a family member experiencing a panic attack. I was fortunate to have learned what to say and how to help in all three of those situations.”
Regardless of the community, the stigma associated with mental health struggles prevents many people from getting help. SafeTALK and Mental Health First Aid help to break down those barriers and encourage individuals to discuss the topic openly.
To spread mental health knowledge across our communities, we are offering both courses in September in honor of Suicide Prevention Month. Join us on September 9 at the IOOF Hall in Delta from 12 p.m.-4 p.m. or September 21 at the Wilkinson Public Library in Telluride from 12 p.m.-4p.m. for safeTALK.
Additionally, we are offering Youth Mental Health First Aid on September 13 at the Ouray County 4-H Center in Ridgway from 8a.m.-5p.m. To register, please visit https://tchnetwork.org/events-and-classes/.
Corinne Cavender is the Behavioral Health Operations Coordinator at Tri-County Health Network
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.