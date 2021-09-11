One of the reasons why I have loved what I do over the past umpteen years is I get to meet with older adults who are afraid to discuss their needs because they are worried, they will be told they need to move into an Assisted Living or Skilled Nursing Facility.
This week I met with the most delightful couple. They were referred to me by another couple John and Doe, who I visited with a couple weeks ago. John and Doe asked if I could meet with their friends Jack and Jill and be as nice and courteous to their friends as I had been to them.
John and Doe let me know their friends Jack and Jill were struggling, Jack has Macular Degeneration, no longer drives and has some medical issues he needs taken care of, he is also caring for his wife Jill who has Dementia.
They have a lot of pride and are worried if they say anything they will be told they need to move to an Assisted Living or Nursing Home, so they have not voice to many people what their needs are.
“Of course, I said, I only ask that you call your friends and let them know I would be calling, so they do not think I am a spammer.”
I called Jack to schedule a home visit, I could tell his hesitancy, but he agreed to meet, because he trusts his friends John and Doe.
This week, I met with the couple in their home, Jill also had her sister attend the visit.
I started by introducing myself, Jill was suspicious about letting me in the home, asking me multiple times who I was and why I was there.
I explained John and Doe had asked me to come by to let Jack and Jill know about the same resources I had given to John and Doe. Jill said, “well if Doe thinks you are ok, I guess it is ok.”
We sat at the kitchen counter, I again explained who I was and that I worked for Tri-County Health Network, and I was there to let them know what supports and resources were available to help them if they needed it.” Jill said, “we don’t need help, I can take care of our house.”
Jack mentioned to Jill that they do need to find out what is available because they are in their 80s and might need some help.
I could tell Jill was in the mid stages of Dementia and did not question anything she said even if it did not make sense.
At one point I went out to my car to grab some forms and Jack came out. He wanted to let me know Jill had Dementia and apologized for her repetitiveness and questions. I reassured him I understood she had Dementia and there was no need to apologize.
He said, “I wanted to make sure you knew because you were asking her questions and treating her like she was normal.”
I mentioned, “I always try and involve the person with Dementia, so they feel included.”
I could see tears in Jack’s eyes. We continued to have a casual conversation, during our talk I figured out Jack and Jill both have vision and hearing impairments and need a dentist appointment.
One of their major challenges is transportation to medical appointments and to get groceries since Jack no longer drives. They have family in the area but feel like they are a burden.
I let the couple know there are life alert systems, homemaking, transportation vouchers and home delivered meals that could help them, they agreed those would be helpful, but expressed they don’t have the means to pay much.
I let the couple know I could help get them connected to the homemaking, home delivered meals, transportation and life alert services that are provided by Region 10’s Area Agency on Aging.
Jack has numerous books he wants to read and expressed sadness to the fact he will miss out on the books due to his vision loss. I let him know we could get him connected to the Colorado Talking Books Library.
We also talked about home safety due to Jack’s vision loss, I let Jack know I could connect him to the Center for Independence to get some pointers on how to manage at home with his vision loss.
Jack is an Army Veteran; he gave me permission to contact the Veterans Service Officer to see what program’s the VA might be able to help them with.
It is overwhelming to learn there are so many services that can help people stay in their home, especially when they have a hard time asking for help. I gave the couple a lot to think about and let them know I would follow back up with them, to answer any questions and help them get connected.
I set up a time for me to meet with them again next week.
I also wrote my number in a black permanent marker on a sheet of paper, so Jack can read the number and call me if he has any questions before we meet again.
I was there for about two and a half hours, one of the best two and a half hours I have spent in a long time. Jill’s hesitancy was eliminated, she walked me out, showed me their hummingbird feeders and invited me to stop by anytime.
I had about an hour’s drive home after the appointment, it was a great time to reflect on why I love what I do!
Amy Rowan is the care coordinator manager for Tri-County Health Network
