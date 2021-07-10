Hilltop Community Resources has been serving individuals and families in Western Colorado since 1950. Hilltop’s mission statement, “People First- Making a difference one individual at a time” is reflected everyday through an array of programs and services that cover the lifespan, from prenatal care to assisted living communities.
Hilltop operates in four counties, covering 7,250 square miles.
Each of Hilltop’s 25 programs are dedicated to underserved populations while providing services and activities that are comprehensive, family-focused, and supported by community collaboration. Our organizational values are the foundation of the work that we do.
They include Relationship, Integrity, Courage, Inclusivity, Growth and Fun. We have been providing services in Montrose since 1999 and continue to grow in the region today.
Hilltop’s Leadership team re-assessed our organizational values in 2020; highlighting Inclusivity as paramount to the way we treat our employees, participants, residents, partners, volunteers and vendors.
We define Inclusivity as “respecting individual differences, ensuring equal opportunities, and condemning prejudicial actions.”
Other principals such as diversity, equity, intersectionality and accessibility are closely tied with what it means to us to be inclusive. At all levels of the organization, we have asked ourselves questions such as “does our board of directors reflect the diversity of the people we employ and the people we serve?”
“Do people feel safe to be who they are when receiving services from, or working at Hilltop?” “Are we accessible to all people, regardless of ability or life circumstances?”
The answers were complex and have required that we look deeply within to begin working or improving some of internal and external practices to reach a higher level of equity, diversity and inclusivity as an organization.
Hilltop began with an organizational assessment and a strategic plan to target areas of improvement as well as to celebrate areas of success where we had some best practices. We call these our “grows” and “glows.” Some of our goals moving forward include:
Pursue deliberate efforts to ensure that Hilltop is a place where differences are welcomed, perspectives are affirmed, and our center fosters a sense of belonging.
Offer continuous EDI professional development and capacity building sessions for Hilltop staff and leadership, volunteers and participants.
Recruit and retain a diverse staff, leadership and Participant Advisory Committee members.
Recognize, address, and eradicate all forms of organizational inequities.
Continue to develop and enact equitable policies, practices, and procedures.
Integrate EDI throughout the organizational culture and day-to-day operations.
Continuous assessment and evaluation of EDI efforts.
Leverage our partnerships, relationships, and resources to promote health equity.
In addition, Hilltop has created a leadership position that is dedicated to moving forward our equity, diversity and inclusivity (EDI) practices and efforts.
We have begun to intentionally recognize and celebrate events such as Hispanic Heritage Month, Black History Month, Women’s History Month and most recently Pride Month!
As a company with a mission of “People First!” we want to ensure ALL people are put first; and that we are working with our community to recognize, address and change community inequities as well. Hilltop’s senior leadership team created a NextGen Board, where employees under age 30 meet and provide input into company challenges and barriers from the perspective of a younger generation.
Resources and education on topics such as gender pay equality, using proper pronouns and how to be an LGBTQ ally are also being provided monthly.
Personally, I am proud to work for an organization that is making these efforts and striving towards a more diverse, equitable approach to the way to work and serve our communities!
Hilltop has been a long standing member of Montrose’s Health Equity Advocacy Team (HEAT) which is a group of professionals that focus on equity issues in our community; strategize to remove barriers for people facing inequities and provide resources for training and planning for organizations that want to improve their practices.
Some of our wonderful Partners that also actively participate on HEAT are:
Housing Resources of Western Colorado (HRWC) wants to make our community a better place by providing housing and housing services to those in need. 460 N Townsend Avenue. Montrose, Colorado 81401. 970-241-2871 Ext. 101. hrwco.org
Hispanic Affairs Project (HAP) is a grassroots base organization dedicated to supporting the social development of the Hispanic immigrant community through a focus on leadership formation, community organizing and advocacy.
HAP envisions Western Colorado communities where cultural diversity is recognized and Hispanic immigrants have opportunities to contribute as integral members through active civic participation.
HAP believes that society and its institutions should be based on the principles of equality and solidarity so as to respect the dignity and human rights of every individual.
Northside Child Health Center provides high-quality health services for children birth through high school. 528 N Uncompahgre Avenue. 970-240-6438. mcsd.org/NCHCHealthCenter
Tri-County Health Network is committed to collaborating with our communities to improve health for everyone. Main Office: 238 East Colorado Ave., Ste 8. Telluride, Colorado 81435. 970-708-7096. tchnetwork.org
For more information about the services Hilltop offers, call 970-252-7445 or visit www.htop.org. We are located at 540 South 1st Street in the heart of downtown Montrose.
Josie Anders-Mize is the Director of Regional Services and Hilltop Family Resource Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.