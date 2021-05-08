Have you ever been asked to pray for someone else?
What do you do when a stranger looks you in the eyes and asks, “Will you pray with me?”
In this story, that very question was posed in the long-term care setting of a local nursing home. Residents living in the nursing home are coping with chronic, long-term illnesses and many are contemplating the spiritual question of what happens next.
An admissions director at our long-term care community shared her recent experience with me on this very scenario.
In her role, she works closely with older adults and their families explaining what options for care are available in the skilled nursing home setting and how to prepare for a physical move to a new home.
The majority of the time, people want to know how to pay for care, are they qualified to be admitted, and how to make a smooth transition from either home or hospital.
For a moment, she was surprised by the question on a resident’s first day in her new home. The resident asked, “Will you pray with me?”
As straightforward as it was, there was concern surrounding it. What is this resident expecting from me? How do I best fulfill this need and request? Will the resident be satisfied with my performance?
These were the thoughts the admissions director was experiencing. She wanted to be supportive and meet the resident’s needs, so she took the resident’s hands and they prayed together for healing, grace and guidance.
A simple act can make a large impact. We sometimes feel it is intrusive to ask someone about their spiritual beliefs much like we tend to not ask people their political affiliation or how much money they earn.
American society teaches us to avoid talking about those things; these subjects are too personal.
Older adults may be coping with many loses in their lives. We may also often forget to look through their eyes simply because we ourselves aren’t living in that scenario.
The losses could include loss of a spouse, loss of health, loss of home or possessions, or loss of independence.
Imagine how you might feel trying to process and cope with these losses and how to move forward in life.
The act of meeting the resident’s request to pray together was key to helping that resident use her core values and beliefs to assist with physical and emotional healing.
It helped established trust and honest, open communication.
Spiritual needs can mean many things. For older adults, these needs can be different from the spiritual needs of their adult children.
For example, there may be a need for more consistency or a daily routine. These routines can be comforting and create a greater sense of safety.
The older adult may be looking for the meaning and purpose behind their life. What did I accomplish and what will be my legacy?
Is there hope that what I have done for my family will transcend me and the circumstance I find myself in today? These are potential questions an older adult may be contemplating.
Does the older adult feel a need to express previously unexpressed emotions including anger, doubt, thankfulness or forgiving?
These are all valid issues an older adult may be facing. It’s our job as caregivers to be sensitive to the numerous emotions and spiritual values our residents’ possess and to be empathetic in our approach to providing spiritual care.
The admissions director acted as her heart lead her, which embodies the Volunteers of America mission statement: Volunteers of America is a movement organized to reach and uplift all people and bring them to the knowledge and active service of God.
Volunteers of America, illustrating the presence of God through all that we do, serves people and communities in need and creates opportunities for people to experience the joy of serving others.
Erin Berge is the Regional Marketing Director for Volunteers of America, who provide a network of health care programs in Montrose and Delta Counties (voaseniorliving.org or 1-844-862-4968).
