As all of us in Western Colorado work to find more normalcy after the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown and re-emerge back into our daily lives, one thing is certain: COVID-19 is still with us.
Many are still struggling from the effects of the pandemic. People were laid-off, some completely lost their job, their home, a family member, colleague or friend. And, we are facing a housing shortage and sky-high rents like we have never seen here before.
People are also coming forward since COVID-19 who have never thought about buying a home before. They are reaching out to Housing Resources of Western Colorado (HRWC) to get themselves prepared to purchase a home through Financial Capability, Pre-purchase Counseling and are inquiring about our Self-Help Build Housing program.
People are telling us that “I never want to rent again!” This is all due to the anguish and uncertainty of renting during the pandemic and even now. We are also hearing from Clients are that they are extremely overwhelmed. All this chaos has left many broken and needing help.
So, what support and assistance are available for those in need?
HRWC can assist individuals and families through funding from the Colorado Department of Local Affairs through a Community Service Block Grant (CSBG).
The CSBG funding must be used to maintain current housing, rental deposit, utility assistance or emergency shelter.
And, as the only HUD Certified Housing Counseling Agency in Region 10, our HUD Certified Housing Counselors work directly with mortgage servicers and can request a modification for those who may be facing foreclosure as well. These services are always free and available to any resident of any income level in Western Colorado.
We would like to share a story of a Montrose resident who was able to use the CSBG funding through HRWC to help stabilize his life, family and move forward.
Mr. Smith was let go from Walmart in Montrose along with fellow employees due to cutbacks because of COVID-19. He had been out of work since March 2020.
Mr. Smith used up all his savings and sold most of his possessions to stay in his home. If he were unable to find a job and keep his housing, he was in jeopardy of losing all custody with his children because he would not have a home to bring them to.
He did find a job, and we helped him with his rent and utilities to allow him to get back on his feet. He began his new job and quickly realized the organization was handling affairs unethically.
Again, he was searching for a job. He was hired soon after to work for the School District.
He needed one more month of assistance to make it through until his first paycheck. Now, it looks like he is well on his way to becoming financially stable again.
He is also ecstatic that he will be allowed to share custody of his children again. “I can’t thank Housing Resources enough! They were able to help me when no one else could–Thank you!”
Additional Counseling services offered by HRWC:
• Financial Coaching
• Financial Capability
• Rental Counseling
• Pre-Purchase Counseling
• Homebuyer Education (HBE) Class
• Post-Purchase Coaching
• Foreclosure Prevention Counseling
All the above services are free to residents of Western Colorado of any income level. If you are struggling or know a family or individual who is, please call HRWC today at (970) 241-2871.
From our main office we can schedule an appointment for a client to work one-on-one with a HUD Housing Counselor. Call today for further information or visit hrwco.org.
Marisa Felix-Campbell is the Marketing Communications and Fundraising Director, Housing Resources of Western Colorado (HRWC)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.