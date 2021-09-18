Doe was married to John for over 50 years when John passed away. Doe encountered financial barriers and was left living in poverty. Doe was a stay-at-home mom and housewife; she baked, walked the kids to and from school, kept the house clean, fed the livestock, and had dinner on the table when John walked through the door every night.
She worked part-time jobs when the kids were in school and volunteered when the kids left home.
Doe and John’s lifelong dream was to travel America the Beautiful during their retirement.
When they retired Doe’s Social Security was minimal and John had his pension, and both of their Medicare supplemental premiums were paid by John’s employer.
They were healthy and had no saving because they put their three kids through college. They wanted a comfortable retirement; so, they took the plunge and cashed in their life insurance and retirement to pay off debt. They sold the family home and bought a dream motorhome.
Doe and John traveled for five wonderful years visiting kids, grandkids, National Parks, and friends. Then the unexpected happened; John got COVID and then was gone.
Doe’s nightmare started when John passed away, and had to figure out how to pay for a funeral with no savings, funeral policy or life insurance.
She was informed John’s pension would be terminated, a loss of $2500 per month, and her Medicare supplemental premium would no longer be paid. Doe’s spousal income from John’s Social Security was $1001 per month leaving her poverty stricken.
Doe had to start her new life venture on $1001 per month, no savings, a motor home John only drove, no payer source for her Medicare Supplemental and Prescription plan and needing to pay for a funeral.
This very strong proud woman was reluctant to ask for help she was worried her kids would think she is too old to do it on her own. Doe a native of Colorado didn’t want to leave, her kids voiced doubt she could live on her own. Assistance started when John had a green burial.
Doe’s daughter wanted to support her mom and called Tri-County Health Network to explore options for Doe, and set up a care conference.
A Care Coordinator met with Doe and her kids and discussed the available supports and services and worked to empower the family to support Doe’s decision to stay in Colorado.
Doe and the family looked at local campgrounds to park the motorhome until other solutions were available. Doe applied for the Medicare Savings QMB Program, saving her $250 per month.
LEAP was approved to pay for her propane, and Doe applied for the Property Tax/Heat/Rent Rebate which saved Doe $350.
Doe also qualified for SNAP (food stamp), commodities and a free cell phone, but she declined the benefits. Doe is still adjusting and living in her motor home; she now has a grief counselor and goes to the Rec Center, eventually she would like to start volunteering again.
Each family is different, I see similar scenarios frequently. Knowing what the resources are, and planning for future needs if the main bread winner is incapacitated or passes away is essential for the remaining spouse.
It is important to talk with a lawyer, financial advisor, insurance counselor, and resource care coordinator to help eliminate undue stresses during a time of crisis, on the remaining spouse and family.
Amy Rowan is the care coordinator manager for Tri-County Health Network
