We live in a community of thoughtful and caring people, many of whom choose to educate themselves with lifesaving knowledge by enrolling in first aid and CPR trainings.
Year in and year out, these community members are prepared to help if you are in an emergency. However, life threatening conditions are not relegated to physical injuries.
If a person is in a mental health crisis, are you prepared to help them and maybe even save their life? Mental Health First Aid “The same day that I completed Mental Health First Aid (MHFA) training, I was able to put it into practice,” recounts one MHFA graduate. “A friend reached out and did not sound like herself. As we spoke, I began to use the tools I learned. My friend was able to change her story that day. Without my
Mental Health First Aid training, this story could have had a very different ending.”
MHFA is a life-changing experience, both for the participants and the people they eventually help.
Students in the course learn how to identify, understand, and respond to signs of mental illness, a mental health crisis, or substance use disorders. Interactive exercises and group discussions teach participants the skills to help individuals get the help they need. Community partners are dedicated to sharing this curriculum and helping people understand that when it comes to saving a life in crisis, the
MHFA training is just as important as learning how to perform CPR.
MHFA is offered for free by The Center for Mental Health (CMH), as well as community partners including Tri-County Health Network. The training is provided in a variety of formats to fit the needs of our community members and provide as many training opportunities as possible. The training is available as an in-person 8-hour class, a blended class which includes 2 hours of self-paced learning the training to reach participants all across the county to participate.
Youth and Teen Mental Health
Mental health crises are not exclusive to adults. 50% of all mental illnesses start before the age of 14 and 75% start before the age of 24. Due to this, MHFA is also available for those who work with young people, providing valuable information designed to help them when they need it most.
Learning how to assist youth who may be experiencing a mental health challenge or crisis is critical to help them navigate adolescence and thrive in young adulthood. This class is ideal for parents, teachers, coaches, mentors, and others who teach, work with, or live with youth.
CMH also supports TCH Network’s work in our schools to offer Teen MHFA to students in grades 10-12.
This course teaches high school students how to recognize when a peer is struggling and provides them with the skills to help that person get help from a trusted adult.
Mental Health First Aid is not the only option for educating yourself on how to help in times of a mental health crisis. The Question, Persuade, Refer (QPR) class is a 90-minute virtual course, that teaches how to recognize the warning signs of a suicide crisis, and how to question, persuade and refer someone to help.
In 2019 we lost 47,511 Americans to suicide and it remains the 7 th leading cause of death in Colorado. In fact, 8 times more people died by suicide in Colorado in 2019 than died in alcohol-related motor vehicle accidents. QPR and Mental Health First Aid provide you with the tools to make a difference and perhaps save a life.
Much like CPR, MHFA and QPR were created to provide laypeople with the tools to intervene when an individual is struggling with a mental health crisis, is at risk of suicide, or is developing a mental illness.
Individuals can sign up for classes at www.centermh.org/classes, or you can contact CMH at events@centermh.org to arrange for a class for your organization or business.
Mental illness, suicide and substance use disorders thrive in isolation and in silence. Stigma, misinformation, and stereotypes all work to prevent individuals from getting the help they need when they need it.
The Center for Mental Health believes that one element of that help is through training like QPR and MHFA. Since 2019, CMH has provided crisis services 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, at the Crisis Walk-In Center.
This facility, located in Montrose, is available to everyone in the community regardless of their ability to pay, and provides both crisis evaluation services as well as non-medical detox services and a short-term crisis stabilization unit.
These can be an alternative to a hospital emergency room or even jail for someone who needs urgent mental health or substance use treatment.
In addition, CMH has a 24 hour a day Crisis and Support Line at 970-252-6220 to assist individuals or their families in crisis.
Contributed by Paul Reich, Community Relations Liaison—The Center for Mental Health
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.