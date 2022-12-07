Only a one-vote change in Montrose County’s CD3 recount as requests to halt it flood into clerks' offices and a petition is filed with state supreme court

County residents line up to vote at the historic courthouse on Nov. 8. A statutorily mandated recount for the 3rd Congressional District race was just completed in Montrose County, where some residents asked the clerk to stop it. Other electors in the state filed for emergency relief with the Colorado Supreme Court on Dec. 6. (Montrose Daily Press/file photo)

Montrose County’s tally in the statutorily mandated recount of the razor-thin congressional race between U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert and her Democratic challenger, Adam Frisch, is complete, with the minor difference of each candidate losing one vote.

The recount was finished Tuesday afternoon, after people earlier inundated Clerk and Recorder Tressa Guynes with emails claiming the Secretary of State’s Nov. 30 order for a recount didn’t comply with state law — and a few disagreements with people who showed up as watchers for the process on Monday.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?