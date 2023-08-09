In the years following the Civil War, President Ulysses S. Grant’s greatest task was to secure the Union victory he achieved as a general against a violent surge of resistance in former Confederate states.

The Ku Klux Klan, formed by rebel veterans in 1866 to maintain white supremacy in the South, undertook an unprecedented campaign of domestic terrorism that killed many hundreds of Black Americans. 



