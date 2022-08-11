Summertime has been sizzling this year, and it will continue to sizzle in August! This month is known for its heat, but August is significant for another reason: Child Support Awareness Month.
Child support work has been highlighted annually in August since President Clinton established the official recognition of Child Support Awareness Month in 1995. This well-deserved recognition calls attention to the accomplishments of the child support program and its employees.
For the past three years, Montrose County Child Support Services has selected a local charity to benefit from donations through fundraisers within human services as well as generous donations from local businesses. This year’s recipient is Haven Foster of Olathe.
Haven Foster is a volunteer nonprofit which helps children going into the foster care system. Haven Foster helps by offering necessity items as well as comfort items in backpacks for children/youth. Donations are being accepted at Montrose County Human Services, or you may call 970-252-4227 for pick-up.
Child support professionals earned this attention by helping families through federal, state, county, tribal, and international programs aimed at supporting children and families. Child Support Services understands the value of the child support program to those it serves, and we strive to serve them well.
Child support helps more than the parent receiving it, a fact many don’t know, which causes misinformation to spread. There are many myths that surround child support, which does not help to spread the positive impact child support makes. Those who are involved in a child support case or order are not bad parents. Child support payments indicates the parents’ love and support for their child.
Child support is also not just for fathers to pay and not just for mothers to pay. Any parent can be responsible for paying child support. These myths not only hurt those that are in a child support case or order, but hurt the children as well. Debunking these myths takes away the stigma that surrounds child support and shows that child support is the opposite of a bad thing, it is an amazing opportunity for the child or children getting that support.
So this month, bring on the heat! Child Support Services, county and state partners will be busy helping families together, with innovation that supports the child support program’s mission. We’ll be cool and calm, and we’ll keep working on.
Chris Sorenson is the Montrose County child support services manager.
