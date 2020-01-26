We opened the doors to the Montrose Community Recreation Center three years ago this month. Every day when I pull into the parking lot to start my work day, I continue to be filled with amazement and joy. I am humbled by the community support we have received, and the hundreds of people from all ages and backgrounds that enter the building. The joy comes from seeing the faces of our patrons – from the very young who splash in the pool area, to the much older who take on a workout much harder than I would even attempt. How does all this happen? Then the answer becomes clear as I look closer behind the scenes.
Behind the scenes there are staff members and a Board of Directors that put their heads together to ensure the absolute best experience for every person who walks in the CRC door, or who engages in one of our programs. Behind the scenes, there are sports managers calling businesses to sponsor one more team, so that all the children who want to play, can. These same people are making calls to collect gently used jerseys and shoes for kids that may not be able to buy new ones. Behind the scenes, staff and Board members are planning triathlons and auctions and other events to build our scholarship fund, so that more people can participate. There are maintenance supervisors, fitness and sports coordinators, and aquatics personnel all gathered to plan emergency response drills to ensure that everyone is safe no matter the emergency.
Behind the scenes, our managers are working to create partnerships that will benefit the quality of life for every person in the community – regardless of whether they participate in our programs or not. Behind the scenes, our 50 plus coordinator is taking care of one of our patron’s dogs or cats before she dashes off to organize a Pickleball tournament. There are countless numbers of volunteers who work tirelessly – the unpaid, unsung heroes without whom we would not be able to offer the services we do. Our volunteer Board members work behind the scenes attending meetings, pouring over documents and adding their expertise and assistance every step of the way. Behind the scenes, the different departments hold meetings to discuss how to improve each area, how to be most cost efficient, how to bring new programs and new ideas to Montrose. This includes our custodial staff, maintenance staff, customer service staff, facility management team, youth and adult programs, fitness programs, aquatics programs, and internal services. Behind the scenes, there are so many acts of random kindness that are never discussed, but which help make the Montrose Recreation District who we are.
Even with the awareness of all the “Behind the Scene” activities, I am still amazed and grateful. Grateful to our community, our staff, our volunteers and those who either participate in our programs, or support them financially. This is a wonderful place to work and play. My invitation is to everyone reading this – Come Recreate with us!
Liz Gracesun is the aquatics director at the Montrose Community Recreation Center.
