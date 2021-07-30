Congratulations go out to the board and staff at San Miguel Power Association for their recent tone deaf decisions.
SMPA needs to clear timber near U.S. 550 south of Ouray in preparation for a power line reconstruction project, an effort to mitigate fire danger and increase reliable backup service to the city of Ouray.
A worthy project that no one, I repeat, no one has disputed needs to be done.
Originally, the power company scheduled the work for July 19-30 and Aug. 9-20, and SMPA’s original proposal, called for creating alternating traffic on U.S. 550 with only periodic 30-minute closures.
However, on Thursday, July 15, the company sent an email late in the day notifying municipalities and government officials in the area that the work slated to start that Monday would involve extensive full road closures, not just periodic closures.
The Thursday email drop was conspicuous given the fact that SMPA offices are closed on Fridays.
The Thursday email drop shocked many area officials whose towns were not prepared for full road closure on U.S. 550. The announcement detailed closures from 8:30a.m. until 5:30p.m., Monday through Friday with an hour open for lunch.
Not a small change for a major artery connecting area mountain towns and access to the Alpine Loop.
In this week’s Ouray County Plaindealer, it was reported that SMPA’ s Chief Executive Officer Brad Zaporski apologized for the short notice, and proclaimed himself a victim.
He was just as surprised! surprised! surprised! that SMPA was notified late of approval of the change they submitted to the Colorado Department of Transportation.
Really.
It’s doubtful, based on the reaction by many in Ouray and neighboring communities, that anyone outside of SMPA and CDOT knew about the proposed changes.
As reported, officials in Ouray and in San Juan County protested the sudden announcement of the closure, and the fact that it fell during peak tourism season.
SMPA listened and announced it would postpone the work and road closures to a time with less impact on the communities, but evidently didn’t ask the communities for recommendations on dates that would work.
After what must have been countless sleepless nights of deliberation among staff and board members, SMPA announced the new schedule.
The work and road closures will now take place from Aug. 9-13 and 16-20 (note, still within the original protested period), and Sept. 13-17 and 20-24.
These are peak commerce weeks for Ouray and San Juan counties, and Ouray Mayor Greg Nelson made a final plea to move the work even a few weeks later, at the very least until after Aug. 15 when many schools are back in session.
SMPA states that the work absolutely has to be done now, and can’t be postponed any longer because of needed resources. This work is just clearing a path for new lines. The work installing new lines hasn’t been scheduled.
Mayor Nelson took to the interweb to express his dismay, and the dismay of many in the area over the decision.
“Unfortunately, our success in delaying this project until after our peak economic/tourism season was short-lived,” the mayor wrote. “SMPA has decided to move forward with their Red Mountain Power Line Project and the associated full closures of 550 starting on Monday, Aug. 9,” he continued. “While we support the project, we do not support the timing. Had SMPA followed through on the promises of their general manager, we would not be fighting this fight.”
Nelson is certainly guilty of fighting for area businesses and tourists in what happens to be his re-election year.
Nelson’s detractors lined up to scold him at the July 27 SMPA board meeting. Ouray County Commissioner Lynn Padgett called Nelson’s criticism of SMPA “campaignmanship,” and Ouray County Commissioner Ben Tisdel characterized Nelson’s criticism as “electioneering.”
Well, Padgett and Tisdel certainly didn’t coordinate those responses, did they?
Imagine, two unique universes colliding in one thought.
There was no mention from either of the commissioners as to whether or not officials who were incensed in San Juan County are, too, up for election.
Ouray City Councilor Ethan Funk, who is opposing Nelson in the fall’s mayor’s race, was quoted in the Plaindealer story as saying that he was and still is “furious” at SMPA for their lack of communication, but went on to say there’s no point in continuing to be angry.
Well, what is it? Is he still furious and angry, or isn’t he?
Earlier in the week, Nelson prodded his constituents to email Zaporski and other employees and board members at SMPA, and urge them to reconsider the way they shifted, but not solved, the problem.
Had Nelson not given out Zaporski’s email address, his constituents may have never found it. On the SMPA website, there are eight key employees listed along with their photos. Everyone’s email address and direct phone number is listed except Zaporski’s. He can’t be bothered by those who use his electricity and are trod upon by SMPA’s decisions.
Imagine, aside from the highway being a major artery for tourists coming from Arizona, New Mexico and Texas, the mayor pointed out, “our Jeep rental businesses will not have access to the Alpine Loop.”
Add to that the fact that retailers and restaurants have spent money stockpiling inventory, budgeting and hiring and training what few employees can be found, and you get a clear picture of just how tone deaf is SMPA’s 11th-hour decision.
Nice job, guys.
The mission statement of SMPA reads as follows:
“It is the mission of the San Miguel Power Association, Inc. to provide our members with safe, reliable, cost-effective, and environmentally responsible electrical service, while demonstrating both cooperative responsibility and support for the communities we serve.”
Well, boys, one out of two ain’t bad.
I say “guys” and “boys,” but must apologize to the two elected board members who are women who break up the club. Out of seven board members and eight staff members on the web site, all of whom warrant having their photos displayed, all are white, appear seasoned in age and only two are women.
If you read through the company’s stated Mission, Vision and Core Values statements on its website, nowhere to be found is any mention of “diversity.”
I’m not sure why this strikes me as strangely prophetic in light of this story. Perhaps a lack of diversity creates concurrent decisions that lack diversity of outcome.
Alan Todd is a 35-year newspaper veteran who lives in Ouray County. He can be reached at alanrosstodd5@yahoo.com.
