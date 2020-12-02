Editor’s note: This article has been written by a Delta High School student and previously ran in the Nov. 25 DCI .
Marisa Edmonson, with organization partner Jordan Evans, is trying to reform the “lack of inclusive and supportive culture” of Delta County School District. They have created a platform to give a voice to alum, students, faculty and parents who have experienced racist interactions within the district; hold those who inflict these actions accountable; introduce an accurate and un-whitewashed curriculum to the schools; and offer books to students that do not see themselves in literature. Last week I created a podcast that shared the goals of this platform for my journalism class. I interviewed Edmonson about her efforts to decolonize Delta County School District.
A respected group publisher, Dennis Anderson, wrote an opinion article in the Delta County Independent and Montrose Daily Press in September that shares the issues he has against Decolonizing Delta County School District. Within the article, the motives of Decolonizing DCSD are praised while their methods are criticized.
I have an issue with his article.
The main issue: Anderson simply did not educate himself on Decolonizing DCSD’s goal. Opinions are valid, but what is not valid is possibly mitigating an important issue. Insulting one’s intelligence is the last thing I want to do. But the second to last thing I want to do is be silent, especially as a person who took the time to speak with Edmonson (for about an hour) on her intentions. While most looked through a rearview mirror on this platform, I found it imperative that I must listen and educate myself for the greater good of my community.
After the introduction of the article, Anderson clearly states, “to insist that certain authors or subjects have to be included in the curriculum is no different than insisting certain authors or subjects should not be included.” This is simply a paradoxical take on a complicated issue. To put this into terms that students and teachers understand, this is equating addition to subtraction, although they are the opposite. To insist that certain authors have to be included in the curriculum is only equal to insisting that certain authors have to be included in the curriculum. If you think that diverse, new additions will downplay the same white authors, then you have a slight understanding of the emotions associated with those who have not seen themselves in a book at school their whole life. And it is optional. The goal of DDCSD’s library was to help teens of color, teens who are part of the LGBTQ+ community, and disabled teens see themself in literature. And the best part about it is that the library is not meant to abolish other literature, but help give another side of the same story. Frederick Douglass, Maya Angelou, Harriet Beecher Stowe and other African American writers who challenged the white superiority rhetoric they battled in their lifetime need to be celebrated. This does not mean that white authors and educators are less important.
Another issue I have with Anderson’s article is the remark that since he personally has not seen racism in Delta County, it must not be an issue that needs accountability in the area. As you look back to the picture provided on both papers’ websites, you may notice that Anderson is a white man. This obvious feature of Anderson is NOT a misled socioeconomic assumption, but rather an inference that Anderson had not experienced these incidents because he is not a victim of these issues. I do recognize that I am, in fact, a white boy. But the difference is my willingness to use my privilege to uplift BIPOC (black, indigeneous, and other people of color) voices, while still not degrading white voices. Edmonson and Evans are women of color who have experienced the inequity of the district, and they have dozens of testimonies to support that it is not a personal issue.
The last issue I have with the article is Anderson seemingly agreeing that “those who are marginalized due to socioeconomic status need special attention.” Here, Anderson hits the nail on the head for the exact reasons that holding the district accountable and instituting an equal curriculum is necessary. The last sentence of the article specifically bothers me because after listing inequities that Decolonizing DCSD are trying to abolish, Anderson states that students don’t need an anti-racist agenda because they “live it in their everyday lives.” If students and teachers did live this agenda everyday, the testimonies would not have been written. People, especially those like Edmonson and Evans, do not raise their voices on non-existant issues. Although Anderson recognizes an issue is present in the world, he does not recognize it in our community. And that is exactly why we must educate ourselves.
This is not written to embarrass Anderson. I actually adore his writing style and his stories in the DCI. But a voice as powerful as his being used to upset the efforts of Decolonizing DCSD is ignorant (which is human). The inaccuracy of the article shakes me up, two months later. If the time is there, please listen to the podcast sharing Edmonson’s goals for the district on iTunes Podcasts and Google Podcasts. It is published under “The Deltapawprint’s Podcast.” Her voice, along with Evans’, are the only ones that can truly show everyone their intentions, which are good.
