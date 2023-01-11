OPINION: Things to look for in successful coalitions during Colorado legislative session

The Colorado General Assembly has seen substantial historic legislative wins in the last couple years at the Colorado state Capitol. Many of those successes were made possible by hundreds of people, working in coalition in and outside of the Capitol.

Monday, Jan. 9, launches us into Colorado’s 73rd legislative session. As we look back on the last couple years we have great lessons that progressive leaders, lawmakers and advocates have given us in the fight for a better Colorado. Democrats had successful midterms in November, but Coloradans are still facing the ongoing housing crisis, rising COVID infection rates and a continued increase in the cost of living.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?