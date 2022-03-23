OPINION: Trujillo recovers, still has fastball

If anyone was to offer Mike Trujillo, a three-time club champion at the Bridges, a stroke or two in a friendly game of golf to make it more competitive, likely it would be now. He’s on the mend from a near-fatal case of coronavirus. The Montrose State Farm Insurance agent is going through physical rehab in Scottsdale and is partially reliant on oxygen, though his breathing has much improved.
It’s been a tough five months.
Last Nov. 22, the Trujillos, Mike and Sandy, were diagnosed with coronavirus. Sandy improved after four days; Mike’s health went south in a hurry. Thanksgiving was their 32-year wedding anniversary.
Trujillo went through the whole magillah of hospitalizations and treatments. First a resident of the Montrose Regional Health ICU, then the kidneys started to fail. While a helicopter was warming up on the MRH roof to airlift him to Denver, he was given last rites. Trujillo was admitted to the University of Colorado-Anschutz and their critical care facility. An induced coma followed, and he spent the next eight weeks intubated on a ventilator.
Five times over this period there were intimations of “pulling the plug,” said Trujillo, adding, “there were recommendations of palliative care. Talk of ‘letting me go.’”
“Sandy said ‘no,’” said Trujillo, “so did (children) Laura and Drew. Sandy told the docs and nurses, ‘you don’t know him.’”
Sandy Trujillo donned the hazmat-like COVID suits to visit and attend to him daily. “She’s been with me 24/7. I’m very blessed to have such a great family.”
(In Montrose County, the most recent data reflects 9,164 cases of COVID since the pandemic started and 166 deaths.)
Baseball fans over the winter wondered if there was going to be a season in 2022 what with the owners and players at another impasse. The dispute was resolved, and Opening Day will be next week, March 31.
Trujillo, 62, pitched in the major leagues for five seasons and three teams. His best memory of that earlier career is from April 8, 1985. It was Opening Day at Fenway Park and Trujillo had just earned a spot on the Boston Red Sox roster. Over in the other dugout was their longtime nemesis, the New York Yankees. Trujillo recalls the bright white home uniforms, the brilliant sunshine, the green grass of the outfield, “the Monster,” aka the left field wall. Players were introduced and called to the infield: Jim Rice and Wade Boggs, future Hall of Famers. Others, too, like Dwight Evans, Roger Clemens, Marty Barrett, Rich Gedman. Tony Armas had two RBIs that day in a 9-2 thumping of the Yankees behind Dennis ‘Oil Can’ Boyd’s six hit pitching.
Trujillo made 27 appearances his rookie reason, seven as a starter, and had a 4-4 win-loss record. After two seasons with the BoSox, he was traded to Seattle. The Mariners played in the Kingdome, a monolithic stadium with all the charm of an interstate rest stop. “We called it ‘the mausoleum.’ Less than 10,000 came to the games. You could hear every boo bird,” said Trujillo from his Scottsdale home last week.
He finished his career in 1989 with the Tigers. It was in Detroit that Trujillo met Sandy. They moved their young family to Montrose in 1996 where he opened a State Farm Insurance office downtown, later moving to South Townsend.
The family got involved in community endeavors and MHS sports. Laura Trujillo graduated from Wake Forest University and is a corporate marketing specialist for an internet company and lives in Denver. She and Bret Smith, a former CU football player, married last year. Drew Trujillo was an all-state golfer for MHS, graduating in 2011, and played Division One golf for CU. He’s has a longtime association with Whisper Rock Golf Club in the Carefree-Cave Creek area of north Scottsdale.
Boston’s a tradition-driven franchise and Trujillo has twice been invited to Fenway for commemorative celebrations and parades. One of the reunions in 2012 was the centennial anniversary of the opening of Fenway Park. Some 300 former and current players took their positions on the field after introductions. “Everything the Red Sox do is first class,” said Trujillo. He grew up in Denver and played college ball at the University of Northern Colorado. He’s a Rockies fan as well.
••••••
While a patient at CU-Anschutz, Trujillo started a regimen of treatments and protocols. “They started calling me ‘Miracle Mike’ after a while,” said Trujillo, recalling his medical progress. He had lost more than 60 pounds at one point. As anyone who has faced a long hospitalization, the musculature turns to goo and the physical therapy is a determined road back. Trujillo has regained 22 pounds and is walking these days without a walker. “I’m glad I was in good shape. There’s still gas in the tank,” he added. The doctors have told him his recovery is better than expected.
One memory that will endure is the dedication of the nurses and doctors that were overwhelmed by so many Covid patients during his hospitalization. “They would roll a patient in and three days later, he was gone. You could see the frustration in the nurses’ eyes. They were overworked and inspiring.”
Bobby Ojeda was a pitcher and teammate on that 1985 Red Sox roster and has checked in regularly with Sandy to pass along encouragement and prayers. “I want to thank everyone who has prayed, reached out, sent cards. It’s very much appreciated,” said Trujillo. “I have a great staff (Mike Trujillo State Farm) and they have kept the wheels turning during our absence.”
A trip to Prescott, Arizona, is forthcoming. Elevation is a concern for Trujillo and Prescott’s altitude (5,367) is similar to Montrose (5,807). It’s even higher at the Trujillo homestead in Lake City, 8,661 feet, where five generations have called it home. “They homesteaded the property in the late 1800s and grew potatoes,” said Trujillo.
He wants to pass along how he’s ambulatory and alive, working remotely from Scottsdale on his laptop, doing rehab, also in the company of their four dogs. “I’m grateful that I have another chance at life.” The goal is a mid-May return to Montrose and possibly a golf game by Sept. 1.
There’s an old axiom in golf: it’s not how you play, but when you press the bet. Even in a $2 nassau, a stroke or two are coveted and make the game more spirited. About those strokes mentioned at the outset. Nah. He’ll play you straight up.
ublisher of community daily newspapers for 38 years in four cities, including the Montrose Daily Press, 1997-2011.