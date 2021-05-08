A month ago, the press release from the Ouray County Board of Health & Perpetual Mask Wearers said community members needed to “continue doing their part in maintaining the public health precautions that we have been observing for the last year.”
And with that, sans any metrics to achieve other than to remain in “Level Green,” we were all told we needed to keep wearing masks until May 8, at which point the county commissioners would reassess.
A month later, the county commissioners did just that, and according to a May 4 report on ouraynews.com, decided to extend the local mask requirement for yet another month.
In this case, the reason given was to “keep the rules in place while schools remain in session,” the Ouray County Plaindealer reported on its website.
The county commissioners decided not to take the advice of Dr. Joel Gates, of Ridgway’s Mountain Medical Center. Gates, according to the report, said that if individual businesses wanted to elect to require masks, they should retain that right. But the county, by lifting the mask mandate, would go a long way toward demonstrating trust that vaccines actually work.
Far be it from elected officials to heed the advice of an actual medical practitioner. Instead, we get continued mandates with zero metrics or goals to achieve.
Remember when we were supposed to wear masks to flatten the curve in order to keep our medical facilities from being overburdened? We’re way past that. We’re at the point in Ouray County where we’re postponing appointments for four people who are scheduled to get their shots because the shots come in 10-packs, and the remaining six shots would go to waste.
In Ouray County, as is the case across the country, officials are having trouble giving the vaccine away, even though it has always, literally been free.
Why? Because at this point, there’s no WIIFM: “what’s in it for me?”
If getting a vaccine doesn’t get rid of the masks, then what will? Does the vaccine work or doesn’t it?
One argument put forth to the county commissioners was that local business owners don’t have any way of knowing who has been vaccinated and who hasn’t.
Yet, this will never be possible, as we’ll never reach 100%.
So, what you’re arguing for is perpetual mask wearing.
At this point, the product life cycle of wanting to get a shot is past the peak of the bell curve.
The first stage of the cycle is Introduction.
Consider this in terms of when the newest, best ever flat screen TVs came out. People lined up around the block at midnight to be first to have them, and pain and cost didn’t matter.
The second stage is Growth. This is when there is brand awareness, and consumers see the benefits of the TVs because public response is positive.
The third stage is Maturity. Sales peak in this stage, competing products appear on the market and supply begins to outpace demand.
The fourth stage is Decline. In this stage, the saturation point has been met and those who don’t have the latest TVs, either don’t want them or need a strong incentive to get one.
In the case of vaccines, we’ve hit the fourth stage. Yet, the message being sold is it’s a “responsibility to fellow man” to get your shot. This isn’t much of an incentive.
The people who haven’t received a shot by now just don’t give a rat’s rear end about getting the vaccine, or don’t care as much about their fellow man as they care about WIIFM.
Yet, here’s President Biden all the way down to our county commissioners trying to sell a syringe-full of humanity.
What we need, if we’re ever going to get to some nebulous saturation point – one that certainly hasn’t been defined in Ouray County – is we’re going to have to give away a lamp with that living room set.
Seriously, when the furniture store starts giving away a free lamp in order to clear out last year’s sofa and loveseat combo, then you know it’s reached the downslope of the product life cycle.
My church in Montrose is having a mask-burning ceremony on May 22 to celebrate us not having to wear masks during service beginning May 23. That’s a free lamp!
In Ouray County, evidently, if you get a vaccine what you get is the privilege of still having to wear your mask.
As lamps go, that’s one dim bulb of an incentive.
Alan Todd is a 35-year newspaper veteran who lives in Ouray County. He can be reached at alanrosstodd5@yahoo.com.
