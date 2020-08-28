A different look at Trump’s lie counter
I have to agree with Mrs. Von Helms. Trump has told more lies than Obama, but I think most people can tell the difference between “out and out” lies and self-evident hyperbole. Most politicians tell lies in some form, but if you’re to believe von Helms, it’s only Republicans that lie. The severity of the lie is what makes the difference and in this category, von Helms’ “golden boy” wins the prize.
Remember the one about “with my healthcare plan, you will save money and keep your doctor?” This one wrecked a sixth of our economy. And the one about the attack on our consulate in Benghazi by some poor guy making a Youtube video. This was a terrorist attack that took the lives of Americans. Also, remember how he constantly belittled our country. So, the score, Trump: more lies, less damage. Obama: fewer lies, more damage.
Bob Strong
Montrose
