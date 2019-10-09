I knew this day was coming; I just didn’t know it would be so soon. I am writing today with a heavy heart, because, after 23 years, this will be my final regular column. I have written my final History Page article as well.
Because of all your wonderful feedback over the years, I feel some of you will miss me. I will miss you even more. I will miss telling your stories and my stories. We have such fascinating history in our valley and it is important to keep it alive. There are many who are working on that, however, and I am so grateful for that.
Author Doris Gregory was my mentor and a very dear friend. I recall when she came to the realization that she had to hang it up. It was heartbreaking for her, but she had accomplished so much! None of us wanted her to quit, but I also admired her so much that I wanted her to “go out on top,” so to speak. Mistakes were beginning to creep in and that was the last thing she wanted. She was a stickler for the truth.
I feel the same way. Thank you for being supportive readers all these years. I love each and every one of you.
I thank my family who has always been by my side and been such good sports about letting me share our lives. I am so proud of them and just can’t help myself when I “brag” a bit.
I am such a lucky person. As I have said so many times, life truly is beautiful and needs to be lived to the fullest each and every day. I have had countless opportunities and there are still plenty out there. I need time to be free of deadlines; time to continue to explore; time to sit and do nothing but enjoy “being.”
Time is invaluable! We are all allotted the same amount of hours in a day. It is up to us as to how we use them. My mantra all my life has been to use my time to make my small world a better place; to leave a mark that will show that my life counted. Hopefully my articles have done that, along with my work at the museum, the walking tour, friendships, etc.
I am excited about what comes next. Can I really switch gears? Slow down? We will see. There are a couple of places I’ve always considered volunteering. I also want to get acquainted with that beautiful rec center. My youngest daughter keeps telling me I need to do Tai Chi and I think she is right. I’m going to scoot out of my comfort zone here in front of my computer and go explore the possibilities, as they say.
Thank you for the many years of giving me story ideas. Thanks for your feedback and assistance. Thanks for your forgiveness when I goof up.
I’m not going anywhere. I will see you here and there and around the next corner. Take good care of yourselves and stay in touch.
Love you, Marilyn
Marilyn Cox, a native of Montrose County, grew up on a farm and was always surrounded by countless family members who instilled the love of family and history. She retired from the Montrose County School District and, for 21 years, served as curator of the Montrose County Historical Museum.
