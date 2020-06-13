America and her promises

We are a country founded on a beautifully penned Declaration of Independence. We have a constitution that has been amended many times over the course of America’s history, and we continue to hold it up as a model for other nations for a form of government and democracy.
I love America and all her beauty, from the diverse scenery of the majestic mountains here in Colorado where we live, to the beaches in San Diego where I grew up. I stand in awe of our monuments from the Statue of Liberty and her promise to the “huddled masses yearning to be free”, as well as La Paz, the headquarters of United Farm Workers founded by César Chávez. Our nation is beautiful. She also needs systemic improvements.
We have been promised “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.” However, this was not a promise for all people. At its inception, our nation was a country that promised its white men all the opportunities they could want. However, these same opportunities were not afforded to people of color — natives and blacks were certainly not counted, nor were women of any race.
These inalienable rights are said to have been given by God, yet we as people do a pretty good job of denying these rights fully to others.
We label ourselves and others into “us” and “them” and say things such as, “Why don’t they pull themselves up by their bootstraps?” At times the answer we don’t want to hear is, “You didn’t allow us to have any bootstraps from the beginning.”
In 1963, the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. wrote about white religious leadership in his letter from Birmingham City Jail, “…some have been outright opponents, refusing to understand the freedom movement and misrepresenting its leaders; all too many others have been more cautious than courageous and have remained silent behind the anesthetizing security of stained glass windows.”
Admittedly, there are times when I too have been more cautious than courageous; more apathetic than prophetic. This is not one of those times. If ever there was a time for repentance dear preachers, fellow Christians and followers of a living God, it is now.
If Jesus’ words, life and meaning was not liberating for all people, then it was not indeed Good News. If we continue to work for establishments that ask us to remain silent, or people whose feathers may be ruffled because we dare preach this liberating gospel, then we have sold our very soul.
As a graduate of the Iliff School of Theology, I was taught to read Scripture and learn about Jesus from different perspectives. Reading the words of Jesus from the standpoint of a white middle-class woman, which I am, I miss some of the nuance, the hope and the hardship that Jesus was talking about. When I recognize my implicit bias, and I begin hearing from people who have lived on the streets for some of their life, when I hear from people of color (POC) about their experiences with authority, my view of the exact same words of Christ are shaped and changed.
Liberation theology calls us to look at Jesus from the point of view of those who are oppressed, whose lives have been an uphill climb since Day One.
Jesus calls us to the very margins of our society, to those who are crying out for help, those who have been hurt by systems of power and those who have been hurt by fellow neighbors. If we at all claim to be followers of Christ, we seek out, listen to, and love people where they are, following the example He set before us.
When people came to Jesus and told Him their story, what they needed healing for, He didn’t say, “I don’t believe you” or “That’s not my experience, so it must be a lie.” Instead, He listened and He healed.
America in all her beauty, is still home to systemic racism. When I hear people in this town tell me how they have been treated because of the color of their skin or because their native language is not English, it appalls me, as it should every other person who claims to follow Jesus.
So as our Declaration of Independence reminds us, “That, whenever any form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles, and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness.”
It is our duty to Christ and our duty to our nation, to recognize when the oppressed are not being set free from powers, when the voices from the margins are not just screaming for attention but crying out in pain.
So I call us to repent from the ways we have shown bias, held on to power, and decided not to ruffle feathers. It is our duty as Americans who love this country and moreover our duty as Christians who love our God, to create a more just world and nation. I call our town, our churches and all our people, to begin the work of anti-racism; to hear the voices that too often are silenced, and look closely at our own bias. For I believe the Good News of Jesus was Good News for all people. Let’s make it that way.
