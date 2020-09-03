America needs a leader right now, but we don’t have one
Before the 2016 election, our current president made these promises to you:
“I’ll be able to make sure that when you walk down the street in your inner city, or wherever you are, you’re not going to be shot.”
“The crime and violence that today afflicts our nation will soon come to an end … beginning on January 20, 2017, safety will be restored.”
Well, here we are in 2020, and all of this is undeniably worse, yet somehow we’re being told that the America we will see under Joe Biden will be some kind of hellscape of riots, looting and murder, and that only Donald Trump can give us “law and order.”
The problem is, the civil unrest, destruction and murder we are seeing is happening in Donald Trump’s America. Not only has he failed to deliver the promises made in 2017, he’s running as if Joe Biden is presiding over this mess.
Whatever happened to presidents saying “the buck stops here” or at least working for solutions? Instead, we have a president who says “I take no responsibility” as a pandemic rages on and blames his opponent (who currently holds no political office) for problems he himself is presiding over and has shown little ability to solve.
Ask yourself: is leadership constantly pointing fingers or taking responsibility and helping solve problems? America needs a leader right now. But we don’t have one, and that is why this country is spiraling out of control.
Jonathan Heath
Montrose
