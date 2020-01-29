Good morning, Montrose.
Butter Side Up……These gray January days are always a bit brighter when Amy Eifling is at the front desk of the Warrior Resource Center on east Main. She’s the volunteer coordinator for the Welcome Home Alliance and has been involved for the last five years. I stopped by last week to refresh some interview notes from December.
More than 2,000 veterans are signed up through the center, she says. It’s a conduit for job placement, relocation, finding housing and helping veterans connect. The Thursday morning veterans-only coffee social usually has 80 to 100 people attending. Vets come through daily to say hello, greet other vets, or maybe -- forgive me -- to friendly-flirt with the receptionist.
She knows her stuff and is passionate about her service. “We represent veterans,” she says, adding how recruiters know them and keep them updated when veterans separate from service. Employers know them as well. The organization is a 501(c)3 charity. Donations are appreciated and there are fundraisers throughout the year with proceeds put back into the organization. It was founded in 2011 by Melanie Kline and it has a local board of directors. Mike Trickey is the executive director.
“It’s hard for young people to be trained to shoot at people, or be shot at, and then go back into life and just pick it up,” she says. “We help them process the massive VA system, how to reorganize with family and friends. It’s a safe place to cry, rant and deal with it.”
She’s a Marine. With Marines, there’s no “ex” or “former.” I’ve been in the community newspaper business long enough to appreciate how Marines are spelled with a capital M, while all the stylebooks say otherwise. She served overseas in Okinawa and is proud of her service. Growing up in Olathe, her first job as a teenager was assisting residents at the Colorow Care Center. “I loved that job.” One-on-one attention to others has also served her as a hospice volunteer and as someone who worked in an oncology department in a Boulder hospital. These days, she’s all in with her fellow warriors.
“We connect the dots all day long for veterans.”
Nine & Divine……The Notebook was easy to write nine years ago today: It’s a Girl! Happy Birthday Greetings to Stella Marie.
Recommended……Sam Mendes’ film, ‘1917,’ has roots from a story which was handed down to his family by his grandfather, a WWI veteran. Two ordinary, working-class soldiers are missioned to deliver a crucial message which could save a British regiment from walking into a German trap and disaster. One of the men has a brother in the possibly doomed unit. The film is based upon the actual events of Operation Alberich. What’s remarkable about the movie, besides a good story being told well, is the long-shot cinematic production which makes the film seem like one rolling scene. It’s an immersive movie, illustrating the grit and heroism of the two men and the hellscapes they faced. A couple of big-time actors, Colin Firth and Benedict Cumberbatch, are in it, but in minor roles. Rated R, with a 89 percent favorable rating via the Rotten Tomatoes website, it’s available inside the comfy confines of the Penthouse Theater.
Fearless Prediction: 49ers rule, 35-30………Favorite Super Bowl Story, Still……In Barry Switzer’s second season as head coach of the Dallas Cowboys in 1995, they went 12-4. Pundits, NFL coaches/owners/execs disrespected Switzer the year before because he had taken over after Jimmy Johnson’s two Super Bowl winning teams and was seen as a go-along, get-along lackey of a coach for a meddlesome, preening owner, Jerry Jones. Despite those Super Bowl rings, Johnson and Jones had a tempestuous marriage and breakup. Jones hired Switzer who had previously won three national championships at the University of Oklahoma. More than half of the players from the ’93 Cowboys Super Bowl title team had left and were not this roster as Dallas prepared for Super Bowl XXX against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Switzer checked into his team’s Tempe, Arizona hotel and took a two-bedroom suite with a living room in the middle. In one bedroom was Switzer’s ex-wife; in the other, his current girlfriend. The news of Switzer’s suitemates eventually leaked to the media. Jones was asked by a horde of Super Bowl reporters about the unusual living arrangement of his Cowboys coach.
“See,” Jones replied, grinning, “I told you he could coach!”
(The Cowboys won, 27-17.)
