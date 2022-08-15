bennet vs o'dea

Sen. Michael Bennet, left, and Joe O’Dea, right. 

 (Bennet: Chase Woodruff/Colorado Newsline. O’Dea: Courtesy of Sage Naumann/O’Dea campaign)

Despite promises from Republican leaders to be “all in” on Colorado’s U.S. Senate race, incumbent Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet remains favored to hold off a challenge from first-time GOP candidate Joe O’Dea, a new poll shows.

The poll, released by Republican firm McLaughlin and Associates on Aug. 12, found that 48% of voters would choose Bennet in a head-to-head matchup if the election were held today, compared to 40% support for O’Dea. The survey was conducted between July 24 and 26 among 500 likely voters, and has a margin of error of 4.4%.



