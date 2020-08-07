Beware Medicare Part D
The late enrollment penalty for Medicare Part D can be a shocking eye-opener for anyone who becomes eligible for Medicare, but fails to obtain this mandatory prescription drug coverage and act accordingly.
I did not apply for Part D when I became eligible, falsely believing I didn’t need it for two reasons: I was insured through our employer for regular health coverage, which included a pharmacy discount. My prescriptions have routinely been only $8 a month for years, as I have been lucky to be in good health. It is for these reasons that I ignored and remained ignorant of the big surprise that awaited me; the dreaded Late Enrollment Penalty that no one can escape.
What a rude awakening to discover that when I finally enrolled in Medicare Part D, a few months after I had become eligible for Medicare, that I would be penalized $15 each month for the rest of my life in addition to the regular monthly premium, no matter which policy I chose.
My previous plan, through my husband’s employer, apparently did not meet the criteria for “credible” prescription coverage. Medicare calculates each month that we neglect to enroll in Part D, arriving at a monthly penalty that is chained to us as long as we live.
If I am able to meet my expectation of living to be 85, I will be paying $180 a year in penalties, or $2,340 in fines during that time period. This penalty for ignorance is a moral and financial indignity. I believe it is more reasonable to be reprimanded for a shorter period of time for this “crime” I committed; perhaps a two-five year penalty. But the rest of my life? The cost of premiums for Part D continues to rise, consistently far outweighing the cost of my monthly prescriptions of only $8 a month.
Looking at the big picture, yes, I might require more drugs as I age, and Part D can be a lifeline if one meets a catastrophe. However, one size does not fit all, and there should be a more reasonable allotted time this penalty is enforced.. It will serve anyone approaching medicare eligibility to educate yourself on the mandatory Part D, and prevent this avoidable insult.
Liz Blackburn
Colona
