Last week, our three Illinois brothers – Alexander, Daniel and Charles Blue – who set out for western Kansas Territory in February 1859 in search of gold at the foot of the Rocky Mountains, decided, along with their party, to continue on to Denver City instead of stop to hunt for food.
Nine in all, the men thought they were merely 55 miles from Denver City. Instead, they were nearly 175 miles away. “This was our great mistake,” Daniel would write later that year.
Out of food, and having tossed away all their luggage, they gambled that they could find enough small game and such along the way to sustain themselves, and they continued on. Using the sun as their guide, they struck out in what they felt was a westward direction. “But on the afternoon of that day,” Daniel wrote, “ a tremendous snow-storm suddenly came upon us, fierce and cold, the wind blowing copious snow furiously.”
The oldest brother, Alexander, sank down, exhausted and in pain. The others wrapped him in blankets and bandaged his feet and head with strips of their shirts. In his dying condition, they did all they could, then they, too, wrapped themselves in blankets and rested upon the snow until morning.
“Oh for something nourishing to eat!” Daniel would write. “How hunger gnawed in our stomachs, parched our lips and dried up the moisture of our throats and mouths...emaciated with death's hollow sound in ever word we tried to speak, with death's dull, leaden fixedness in our eyes. A sad, desperate plight was ours.”
In the midst of harsh winter days upon the far-western plains, feeling death near, it was there that the conversation turned to the subject of eating each other.
“Here let us rest now,” remarked John Campbell, cousin of the three brothers. “If we have to die, let us die decently, or let us cast lots to see which of us shall die to feed the rest.”
“I am willing to die to feed any of you,” said Charles, almost too weak to utter the words. “I don't feel like going any further.”
Daniel felt he should be the one, “John, I am sorry that one as old as you are should speak in that manner, considering our present condition. For my part, I am willing to die by starving to death, if it must be so; but am not willing that any of you should die to keep me alive.”
In their weak state, they agreed that whomever should go first, should be eaten by the others.
A few mornings after, Daniel awoke and climbed a small ridge. Looking westward, he spotted a peak of the Rocky mountains.
“The peak! The peak!” he exclaimed to the men. “I see it afar off there in the westward! Take courage, boys, and let us go on.”
Energized, ever so slightly, everyone got up and began again. Daniel carried Alexander a portion of the way. After only 200 yards, Alexander fell again.
“Daniel,” Alexander told his younger brother, “my race is run. I have gone as far as I can.”
It was decided that anyone who could go on, should, and send back help if any was found. All decided to leave except for the three brothers and George Soley, who, too, sank down from weakness.
It had now been eight days, Daniel later estimated, that they had been without food.
Evening came again, and the three brothers and Soley drifted off to sleep. In the morning, Soley died of starvation. The brothers laid next to their dead companion for a few days, then, “driven to desperation, wild with hunger, and feeling in its full force, the truth of the sentiment, that 'self-preservation is the first law of nature,' we took our knives and commenced cutting the flesh from the legs and arms of our dead companion, and ate it!”
Sickened, but strengthened, the three brothers stayed a few days in an attempt to give Alexander time to recover. Yet, he too was overcome and sank down and died. In the final moments of his life, now April 18, two months after they had set off on their journey, he penned a brief letter before his passing:
“My hour of death is near, caused from want of bread. Oh, my God! What a harsh death!”
Again, in despair and weakness, the two remaining brothers, Daniel and Charles, waited.
“After he had been dead two days,” Daniel would write, “the uncontrollable and maddening cravings of hunger, impelled Charles and I to devour a part of our own brother's corpse!”
The two brothers were strengthened, and resumed their journey, carrying part of their departed brother's corpse with them. They hadn't proceeded more than a mile or two each day, for two days, when Charles, the youngest of the brothers, slumped down, exhausted, in a ravine near the banks of Beaver Creek.
Daniel fed him everything he could find, including wild prickly pears and tree bark, but Charles couldn't digest anything and became bound up. After some time of suffering, Charles, too, died “from sickness, starvation and general exhaustion, and I was left alone in the company with my dear brother's corpse – alone in a boundless waste of prairie, weak, helpless and starving,” wrote Daniel.
Daniel remained in that spot for days. He fed off his brother's corpse, drank from the nearby creek, but slumped in condition and despair. “I made up my mind to die,” Daniel wrote. “I could not see my own hand before my eyes; was completely blind – and then, still retaining my senses, I felt I was indeed dying. Finally I fell asleep, remaining unconscious, I do not know how long – it may have been for days, or only hours.”
The next sensation Daniel felt was the touch of a human hand laid upon him. “Weak. Weak,” he heard a voice exclaim gruffly.
Next week – Rescue and return.
Sources: 1850 U.S. Census, Whiteside, Illinois, page 59; “Thrilling Narrative of the Adventures, Sufferings and Starvation of Pike's Peak Gold Seekers,” by Daniel Blue.
