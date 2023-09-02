Last week, our three Illinois brothers – Alexander, Daniel and Charles Blue – who set out for western Kansas Territory in February 1859 in search of gold at the foot of the Rocky Mountains, decided, along with their party, to continue on to Denver City instead of stop to hunt for food.

Nine in all, the men thought they were merely 55 miles from Denver City. Instead, they were nearly 175 miles away. “This was our great mistake,” Daniel would write later that year.



