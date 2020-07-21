You may hear from people that they have, “Put their family member on hospice.” This quick update does not tell you the whole story, as hospice care supports the entire family and friends of the individual, making the transition into their new life. Touch of Care Hospice, through collaboration with Tri-County Health Network’s San Miguel County Palliative Support Committee, has brought our Circle of Care to parts of the community that, for years, has been left underserved.
What is the Circle of Care?
Hospice care centers on the individual transitioning to their next stage of life through a team and community approach that surrounds the patient and their family with love and care from individuals of multiple disciplines. The Circle of Care includes physicians, pharmacists, certified nursing aides, nurse case managers, social workers, volunteers, chaplains, therapists, and family and friends. This team provides a whole-person approach to care while meeting the physical, spiritual, and medical needs of the patient and their loved ones. Composed of experienced professionals, the Circle of Care allows the patient and their families to receive all-inclusive care at a critical time. As individuals transition to their next stage of life, this can put tremendous pressure on their families as they adjust, and the team will be there to support them, even after their loved one has moved on.
Touch of Care Hospice is a family-owned and operated organization that is rooted in the Western Slope communities for generations. When a friend of the family needed hospice care, our founder, Tracy Martinez, told her, “Do not worry, our team is here to surround you with love.” The word ‘surround’ has stuck close to my heart ever since and helps drive our mission to provide the best care possible when patients and their families need us the most. The Circle of Care offers the surrounding of love to the patients and their families.
For more information about Touch of Care Hospice and our Circle of Care, please contact us at 970-787-9988.
Providing care through collaboration
It has been years since San Miguel County, and the west end Montrose County has had in-home hospice services available. San Miguel County’s Palliative Support Committee under Tri-County Health Network have worked tirelessly to bring much-needed care to the furthest corners of our community. Their efforts have led to a network of support in the area for individuals who need help remaining safely at home while living in one of the most beautiful parts of our state. Today, working with the Palliative Support Committee and Tri-County Health Network, Touch of Care Hospice can provide hospice services to members of our rural communities. They have only had the option sporadically over the years.
In-home hospice care returned to the underserved portion of San Miguel County in January of this year thanks to the collaboration with our community partners in the area. The story and background of the first patient we cared for touched me, and today the cover page of the referral for services hangs on my office wall as a reminder of why Touch of Care went into the business of caring for individuals and families twenty years ago.
Like the Circle of Care depends on a team of professionals coming together, organizations working together is imperative to providing care in some of our most rural parts of the community. This collaboration can help you and your family at a critical time, and we are always ready to be there when you need us. For more information about the Tri-County Health Network, please call Amy Rowan 970-614-7311.
Note from Amy Rowan: This column brought me goosebumps the first time I read it. Tri-County Health Network not only covers services in San Miguel County, but Ouray, Montrose, Delta and Gunnison. It has been such a positive experience collaborating with Touch of Care Hospice to add benefit to our communities. Many organizations cover community members in multiple counties; this column focuses on a San Miguel County Program, the bigger picture is community members throughout our region will benefit from this resource knowledge who may work or have a family member who lives in San Miguel County.
Kyle Martinez, Chief Executive Officer, Touch of Care Hospice, 970-787-9988
