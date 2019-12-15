In a press release Friday, the City of Montrose announced it will hold a municipal election for three city council seats come April 7, 2020. Up for grabs is District 3 and 4, plus the at-large position.
Well, it’s time for some folks to put their money where their mouth is. Some have declared that citizens are fed up and are going to hold council and the city manager accountable. That makes me think there should be plenty of candidates. No better way to hold people accountable than being involved.
Now these letter writers and social media watchdogs can do more than wag their fingers. Now is the time that they can put their hat in the ring and see if these citizens that they believed have rallied around them will show their support. Nothing makes for a better team than competition at each position. Give the voters a choice.
If it turns out like it often does that council candidates run unopposed, then the citizen watchdogs are going to prove that they just want to sit back and complain. Holding local officials accountable is different than disagreeing with every decision they make. Throwing out insults by telling those who hold opposing views they should move back to Boulder or California is the equivalent of saying, “I got nothing to stand on so I’m just going to throw this at you.”
I hope there at least three to four candidates per race and that the voters will decide if there needs to be a change of direction or the city should stay the course. The rhetoric is at a fever pitch so is there substance behind the smoke?
It’s an exciting time for Montrose and there is real potential here. Opportunities with industries such as hemp, recreation, tourism and some we don’t even see on the radar are coming to fruition. This will be a very important election. Issues like housing, cost of living, improving infrastructure and public safety are there for the molding.
There’s an old saying, “The only thing that’s stopping you is air and opportunity.” Well here’s the opportunity.
Montrose City Council district maps are available online at CityofMontrose.org/Districts. Candidate packet will be available tomorrow at cityofmontrose.org or pick up the packet at the City Clerk’s office between 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mon – Thurs.
Here are the qualifications criteria.
To qualify as a candidate, individuals must be registered electors, 18 or older, and have resided within the city and the district they wish to represent for at least 12 consecutive months immediately preceding Election Day.
While candidates for the at-large seat can reside anywhere within city limits, they must meet the minimum residency requirement.
Oh, you can’t be a convicted felon.
Candidates may circulate nomination petitions beginning on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, and no later than Jan. 27, 2020. Candidates must collect 25 valid signatures to be included on the ballot.
For more information, contact City Clerk Lisa DelPiccolo at 970.240.1422 or ldelpiccolo@cityofmontrose.org.
This should be an interesting election.
Dennis Anderson is group publisher for Wick Communications, Alaska and Colorado. He can be reached via email at dennis.anderson@frontiersman.com.
