Change needed

With the rampant concern over the coronavirus and the attempts to avoid social interactions, I find the actions of our library both frustrating and illogical. The library has set access to only a few hours daily.

Only a certain limited number of patrons use the library, yet the library is forcing them to concentrate into a limited time frame. Were the library to return to a reasonable number of hours, the patrons would be spread over the whole time it was open rather than jammed together.

The library is a public service for which we pay a rather large amount of taxes. To have the library retreat into a shell and avoid performing the service for which we pay is a disservice. We may not need a change in management but we do greatly need a change in attitude.

Jim Dolan

Montrose

