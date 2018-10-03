Is there a particular reason why the speed limit on Chipeta Road is 35 mph when its major feeder streets (Oak Grove and Spring Creek roads) are 40-45 mph and Highway 550 is 60 mph? I live off 6200 Road, which is totally residential, and that speed limit is 40 mph.
I have driven behind several sheriff’s department vehicles on Chipeta Road in the past few months, and they were going 40 mph. It’s almost impossible to stay at 35 mph.
How about raising the speed limit there to 40 mph?
Joyce M. Hartman
Montrose
