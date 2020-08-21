Choosing freedom may lead to a loss of community for all of us
My husband and I have always been committed to buying local and avoiding corporate chains. Sometimes our choices have been more expensive and a bit more inconvenient. We believe building community is worth the effort. Any good local business has received our support. Friendship has meant far more to us than how someone voted.
My mother is 90 and I am grateful that I am able to spend time with her. I feel a responsibility to protect her by wearing a mask and only frequently going places where staff and customers wear well-fitting masks. There are local businesses in the area who have accommodated me and I thank them.
One thing every one of us can agree on is that we need to bolster the local economy and get people back to work. As retail sales drop, local government collect less in sales tax and even less will be spent in our local economy. Sadly, the more I shop in Montrose, the more I just want to stay home to cook and shop online. It’s tiresome to drive around town looking for businesses to support who will be following the state health mandate. Essential services, such as doctor’s offices, hair salons and grocery stores are stressful because so many people wear ill-fitting masks or none at all. As a result, we spend far less money in Montrose than we would otherwise.
Others feel like I do, and are also staying home. I have heard that disregarding health law is about freedom. Unintended consequences of choosing freedom may be less prosperity and a loss of community for all of us.
Janine Gwaltney
Montrose
