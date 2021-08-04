Over the past few years the Montrose Daily Press has hosted the Women of Distinction event. This year it was decided to be more inclusive and honor the citizens of Montrose. The theme for 2021 is to honor those who worked tirelessly through the pandemic. Above and beyond in service for our community. Friday, Aug. 6 will be the celebration. There were so many deserving people to choose from, and thanks to those who submitted nominations.
The committee selected the following; Dr Joseph Adragna, Brian Simpson, Lisa Gallegos, Che Pimental, Katie Yergensen, Blaine Hall, Karen Sherman Perez, Ricardo Perez, Jon Waschbusch, Erika Story, Jim Pavlich and Tad Rowan.
In speaking with our editorial staff, the interviews with the honorees are some of the most fascinating they’ve done for a special section. Each has a unique perspective on the past fourteen months, a time that feels more like fourteen years.
I recall early in March reading stories about the devastation in Italy and other European countries — people dying in their homes only to be left there for days or weeks because of the fear of catching this unknown virus.
I also recall Montrose Chief of Police Blaine Hall’s warning of the neighboring community hospital that was inundated in late March with patients. It was our first indication that the enemy was at the door. We were and still are at war with a combatant that can’t be seen.
We can disagree about the virus, how it was portrayed in the media and on political fronts. What we can’t deny is the efforts of our community.
The honorees are a small sample size of what can be accomplished through teamwork and dedication in response to adversity, from mask makers to folks who delivered meals to those who couldn’t leave their homes. The retail front line workers to those who served our elderly in assisted living facilities. The list goes on and on.
The event is sold out, but over the next weeks we will share our evening to honor so many and our nominees. We still have work to do but we can take one night to exhale before we soldier on.
