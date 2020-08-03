Climate change and CO2
It needs to be understood that carbon dioxide emissions is not a one way street as could be surmised from a recent editorial you published (The Farmers Market and climate change, Peter A. Borgo, July 25, 2020). He failed to take into account the fact that plants, including those he enjoys eating (or previously did) respire in the presence of sunlight, taking in carbon dioxide and giving off oxygen in the process (isn’t that amazing?). I don’t know how to figure out how many square millimeters, centimeters, inches or feet of leaf surface area there may be in an acre of his salad favorites, nor how much CO2 absorption that would equate into but I’ll bet it is phenomenal. And what about all of the other plants along the route the truck(s) drove to deliver those tasty items to the farmers markets everywhere, native and weeds alike, grasses, trees and shrubs that all soak up CO2? I haven’t seen a report yet that gives even an estimate of how much this off-sets at least some of the large amounts of CO2 that supposedly are emitted from human activities. Only the typically one-sided approach to argue the climate change agenda ever seems to get reported.
Mike Fisher
Montrose
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.