Climate change and CO2

It needs to be understood that carbon dioxide emissions is not a one way street as could be surmised from a recent editorial you published (The Farmers Market and climate change, Peter A. Borgo, July 25, 2020). He failed to take into account the fact that plants, including those he enjoys eating (or previously did) respire in the presence of sunlight, taking in carbon dioxide and giving off oxygen in the process (isn’t that amazing?). I don’t know how to figure out how many square millimeters, centimeters, inches or feet of leaf surface area there may be in an acre of his salad favorites, nor how much CO2 absorption that would equate into but I’ll bet it is phenomenal. And what about all of the other plants along the route the truck(s) drove to deliver those tasty items to the farmers markets everywhere, native and weeds alike, grasses, trees and shrubs that all soak up CO2? I haven’t seen a report yet that gives even an estimate of how much this off-sets at least some of the large amounts of CO2 that supposedly are emitted from human activities. Only the typically one-sided approach to argue the climate change agenda ever seems to get reported.

Mike Fisher

Montrose

Tags

Load comments