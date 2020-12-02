Good afternoon, Montrose.
Today’s notes produced without any massive fraud.
••••••
Growing the Biz……Dee (Coram) and Phuong (Nguyen) will open a Coffee Trader come Saturday in Gunnison. It’ll be located at 700 N. Main and will feature a drive-thru, expresso from Italy and will employ 20 full and part-time employees. Likely you’ll be able to find a pastry, too, to go with the cup of Joe.
“We’ve looked at Gunnison for years and made attempts to expand there. We started in earnest about a year ago to open,” said Coram. “I spent a lot of time there as a child. My family knew lots of the old ranching families. My grandfather (Virgil Coram) was the railroad livestock shipper in both Montrose and Grand Junction. We always have had a good following of customers from Gunnison and Crested Butte to our stores here.”
Dee and Phuong opened up their first Coffee Trader on East Main in April, 1999 in what was originally a 1908 Sears Craftsman house. A family business, fersure, with father Don Coram providing construction and mother, Diana, the gardening. H. D. Litz, another grandpop, hand-painted the sign that overhangs the front porch.
They opened a second Trader in Grand Junction in May, 2003 across from St. Mary’s Hospital and one inside the Montrose Regional Airport terminal in September 2015. The “new” Coffee Trader opened in midtown Montrose, January 2018. Last month, they broke ground on a second Trader in Grand Junction, opening next year at 2466 Patterson Road; it’ll be new construction.
Dee and Phuong met in 1991 in Las Vegas. Both worked in the entertainment industry. “We went from limos to lattes,” he added. Phuong grew up near Cardiff, Wales, in the United Kingdom; Dee grew up in Montrose, graduating MHS 1985.
••••••
Butter Side Up……More than 1,500 Thanksgiving Day meals were prepared, handed out or delivered during the 26th annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner last week. At one time, the line, which kept moving, was almost an hour wait with cars and trucks lined up from Friendship Hall to McDonald’s and onto Main Street. It was the first time – and hopefully the last (damn this virus) – where Friendship Hall did not host hundreds of people sitting down for a day of fellowship and good food.
Noteworthy was how a young couple, traveling across America in a VW van from Jersey City, New Jersey, read about the big community meal. They stopped by and volunteered, refusing a meal at the day’s end, preferring rather to help and be a part of a good event. “Never underestimate what an incredible community we have in Montrose,” said one volunteer.
••••••
Tired of Winning……Retired pressboxer Jim Hicks notes that all of the senior citizens in his neck of the woods, Buffalo, Wyoming, are wearing masks while grocery shopping. “That mostly protects the younger people who are not wearing masks. Is something backwards or don’t we get it? Perhaps it’s a subconscious way of sayin g…..’we have finally found a way to save money for the future of Social Security and Medicare benefits.’”
••••••
Dept of Incidental Info……The term, “cup of Joe,” has its beginnings with a newspaper publisher, Josephus Daniels (1862-1947) of the Raleigh (North Carolina) News and Observer. In 1913, Daniels was appointed Secretary of the Navy by President Woodrow Wilson. He was a pious and strident teetotaler. While touring Navy ships, Daniels was appalled by the volumes of alcohol and the drunkenness of sailors and officers. He therefore decreed no alcohol on the ships and that the “strongest drink available” would be a cup of coffee. Among the officers and men, coffee later became known as a “Cup of Joe.”
••••••
Congrats!......Nancy Hoganson Hannah will retire at the end of the month as the director of community relations at HopeWest hospice. Program director Kelly Thompson, along with Julie Otto, will assume these responsibilities. Hoganson Hannah has been on the staff at HopeWest for more than 15 years. The doyenne of gala-giving, she will continue to be a volunteer for the annual HopeWest fundraiser that she has championed grandly over the years. (Even the men’s room at the Montrose Pavilion is festively decorated.) The soiree typically raises more than $100,000 for hospice ministries.
••••••
Okay, ok.
Who says: oh! oh! oh!?
A dyslexic Santa
