Carrie Besnette Hauser

Coloradans love being outdoors, whether stargazing, birdwatching, or snowshoeing. We talk to strangers on hiking trails, swapping stories about the bald eagle or elk that was just spotted or the fish in the lake up ahead.  

Such experiences are common when people leave their daily stresses behind and escape to enjoy the natural resources managed by Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW). They neutralize the things that can divide us – as urbanites or rural residents, as multi-generation or newer Coloradans, as members of various political parties. And, when our differences melt away, our shared appreciation of our state’s magnificent landscapes and countless species of plants and wildlife comes into focus.



