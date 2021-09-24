By the time the defense of Jack Wells made it to the courtroom in Saguache in November 1877, the strategy, according to the Lake City Silver World, had switched from proving Wells innocent of the charge of murder to stalling for a change of venue and favorable outcome.
The fact that Wells had shot and killed Luther Rhea at Larry Dolan's Centennial saloon in Lake City the prior month was never in question. And the abundance of witnesses to the shooting pointed to one fact only, that Rhea had roughed up Wells in a dispute earlier that day over the local election, and Wells tracked down Rhea and shot him in the Centennial.
Wells, it appears, was a hired thug. Oscar Downtain, who was elected clerk and recorder in Lake City the prior year, had elicited Rhea's help in that election with the promise of hiring Rhea as his deputy. Downtain reneged on the promise, causing Rhea to do all he could to cause Downtain to lose the current election.
Rhea backed J. W. Hughes for the position, and Wells inflamed Rhea by saying “any friend of Hughes was a son of a b---h,” according to the October 6, 1877 Silver World. Rhea took that as an insult to himself, and got the better of Wells in a fist fight.
“In the early part of the evening (Wells), with a considerable party of friends,” the Silver World wrote, “walked the streets, avowedly looking for Rhea.” They found him in the Centennial saloon, “and with the words 'you are the son of a b---h I am looking for,' Wells shot Rhea through the side,” piercing his lung. Rhea ran from the saloon, but only hung on for twelve minutes until he died.
The witnesses at the coroner's inquest a few days later gave testimony straight out of a Hollywood old West script. All positioned at one end of the bar or another, each saw things just a bit differently, but similarly enough.
J. Quackenboss was standing at the door of the club room and said he saw Wells in the act of firing the pistol. Saw a flash. Rhea, he testified, was standing near the counter with his hands on his lapel of his coat. Quackenboss didn't hear what Wells had said, but heard two shots. Didn't know where the second shot came from, and didn't see Rhea with a pistol.
M. Cody was leaning on the counter talking to Dolan, and heard someone yell “Here's the son-of-a-b---h.” Looked around and saw men running for the door, heard two shots. Didn't see the first shot, but saw Hughes fire the second shot. Noticed Downtain in the doorway.
Tim Clawson had been in the saloon talking with Rhea, who told Clawson that parties were looking for him. Clawson told Rhea to lay low just as someone came in the door with a pistol in his hands, and said: “you're the G-d d—d son of a b---h.” Rhea pushed his way past Clawson toward Wells, who shot nearly point blank. Clawson didn't know who fired the second shot.
Isaac Hougland was standing by the counter in the saloon when Wells came in. He saw the pistol in Wells' hands and saw him shoot. Saw Hughes fire a shot after Wells, possibly at Wells. Hougland was satisfied that the shot fired by Wells killed Rhea.
John Hughes was at the stage office earlier and witnessed the scuffle between Wells and Rhea. “Rhea had got in a fuss on my account,” Hughes testified, “that near the stage office Wells had said that Hughes was a dirty son of a b---h...that Rhea asked Wells what he said, Wells repeated it and Rhea knocked him down.” Drew a derringer from his pocket, and was about to put it back when Wells fired and Rhea screamed, “and I at once leveled the derringer at Wells and fired.”
Isaac Waldron followed Wells to the door of the Centennial. Wells went in and Waldron saw a pistol in his hands. “Rhea made a spring,” Waldron testified, “stooping as he went. Wells shot, and I am positive the shot that he fired hit Rhea.”
And on and on went the testimony, from Samuel Watson, W. H. Green, Charles Boyd, Robert Bragg and others.
But at the trial in Saguache, suddenly Wells had witnesses who saw it differently. The defense presented affidavits from John Bennett, Charles Carter and John Haskill stating that Rhea advanced toward Wells, that Wells did not shoot or attempt to shoot until after Rhea drew a pistol.
It was self-defense, on its face, labeled a “farce” by the Silver World. “The affidavit sets forth that Bennett resides at or near Silverton,” the Silver World stated, “and Carter and Haskill at or near Ouray.” None of the three appeared in court.
“Who in this community ever heard of these men, either in connection with this case or at all? Why not have put in the affidavit instead of these the well-known names of John Doe, Richard Roe and John Smith?”
With the venue changed to Del Norte, and the trial postponed for four months, the friends of Wells worked on the unknowing locals. According to the Silver World, they spent the four months painting a picture of Rhea as a thug, “a brute, a ruffian, a shoulder-hitter,” and told of how Wells was a timid man who believed his life was in danger.
It worked.
The jury of twelve men acquitted Wells.
“It is a delicate matter to speak of a jury,” the Silver World said in its April 6, 1878 edition. “yet we make bold to say that the jury which tried Jack Wells would never have found him guilty, whatever the evidence.
“In Hinsdale County,” the Silver World said, “crime shall not be punished, aye, that the taking of human life is not a crime in their eyes. Jack Wells is free.”
Alan Todd is a 35-year newspaper veteran who lives in Ouray County. He can be reached at alanrosstodd5@yahoo.com.
