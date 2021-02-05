Erratum: Last week I wrote the date of the murder in the Beaumont Hotel as having occurred in 1877. It occurred in 1887.
In my column last week, I told the story of Joe Dixon, the man who murdered Ellar Day in the Beaumont Hotel in 1887. Dixon, who was well-known for his nasty temper, was taken from the Beaumont by the sheriff and placed in the city jail. That night, a mob burned down the jail with Dixon inside, and Dixon died from smoke inhalation.
The account of the incident in the September 16, 1887, The Solid Muldoon newspaper ended with a paragraph that seems obscure today, but at the time evoked emotions of another mob rule justice which had occurred three years prior. The paragraph read:
“Any reference to the Cuddigan affair in relation to the late Dixon-Day tragedy is wholly uncalled for and senselessly foolish. The two events have no connection with each other and must be separately judged. In the meantime, this community will the be arbiter of its own affairs and attend to its own business.”
Never was that last statement any more true in Ouray than in the early mining days, when the sheriff and the courts were merely a suggestion of justice.
“The 1884 lynching in Ouray, Colorado, was a different story,” wrote Roger Henn in the Westerners Brand Book’s September-October 1979 edition, “and one far more depraved and unpleasant.”
On January 13, 1884, George Morrison, a school teacher at the townsite of Dallas just north of Ridgway, stopped by the Cuddigan ranch and discovered that Mary Rose Mathews, an orphan living at the ranch, had died that morning and been mysteriously buried.
Morrison made the charge that nefarious and inhuman treatment had been involved, and a coroner’s examination of the body, exhumed the next day, revealed a gruesome sight.
“Not a square inch of the impoverished body was without cuts and bruises,” The Solid Muldoon reported January 18, 1884. “Her little feet frozen black and her fingers burnt and frozen to the second joint, her forehead marked and battered by cruelty and the base of her skull battered by a blow from one of the three wretches.”
The three referred to were Mike Cuddigan, his wife Margaret Cuddigan and James Carroll, Margaret’s brother.
The Ouray community, after hearing news of the girl’s mistreatment, was incensed, and the sheriff arrested the three as they attempted to flee the county during a heavy snowstorm. Lacking a city jail at the time, the prisoners were held in the Delmonico Hotel under guard by the sheriff, assisted by relatives of the Cuddigans who feared mob retaliation.
According to Henn’s report, the mob came quickly.
“Sheriff Rawles was overcome only after a fierce battle and after he had fired shots in his defense,” Henn wrote. “His two deputies, Vanever and Woodcock were “wilted by the brace of loaded Winchesters.”
The Solid Muldoon’s reporting of the event in its January 25, 1884 edition began as follows:
“Last night a body of armed and evidently determined men approached the Delmonico Hotel, where Cuddigan, his wife and brother-in-law, Carroll, were temporarily confined, in a manner that gave every evidence of perfect organization.”
Mrs. Cuddigan was the first to be dragged from the hotel, with her husband being pulled out right behind her. “Their pleas for mercy were as fruitless as those of poor dead Rose Mathews,” the Muldoon reported, “who so often plead and prayed to (Cuddigan) to spare her the lash and other more painful implements of torture that were hourly visited upon her weak emaciated and impoverished body.”
The Cuddigans were taken to the northern edge of Ouray where Mr. Cuddigan was hanged off the ridge of “Uncle Tommy” Andrews’ cabin, and Mrs. Cuddigan was hanged from a tree immediately opposite the cabin.
Carroll was taken in a different direction, and at first it was presumed he was killed by the mob. Later, however, it was determined that Carroll had been let go because he had not been at the ranch for the days leading up to and including the death of Rose. Carroll was told to leave the country.
The next week, a Catholic priest, whom the Muldoon called “Father Servant,” charged in the Ouray Times newspaper that the Muldoon had stoked the mob violence with its reporting, and that the child had actually died from injuries incurred by a fall down a cellar.
News of this report went statewide, causing Colorado Governor J. B. Grant to have the girl’s body exhumed and taken to Denver for a full examination. There, the examination not only confirmed the abuse, but added that the child had been sexually abused, as well.
“A more impressive and pitiful sight has seldom if ever been witnessed in the country,” Henn quoted from the February 2, 1884 Denver Tribune, “than that by the multitudes who flocked to the undertaking rooms…yesterday.”
One woman, after viewing the body, said, “If the men of Ouray had not hanged the murderers, the women of the place should have turned out and taken the matter at hand.”
David Day, publisher of the Muldoon, praised the mob as well-organized and virtuous in its mission. “The Ouray county vigilante committee – and it is a model – is composed of those who are rated as the best, most conservative, prudent and most consistent men in the county.”
In Denver, formal services were held for Rose in the Catholic Cathedral, attended by 25,000 persons, followed by a burial in a cemetery next to her late-mother’s grave.
(Special thanks to the Ouray County Historical Society for loaning the reference material written by the late Roger Henn.)
Alan Todd is a 35-year newspaper veteran who lives in Ouray County. He can be reached at alanrosstodd5@yahoo.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.