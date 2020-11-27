COLUMN: All about librarianship

A former, much beloved Montrose Regional Library librarian recently asked me six important questions about my long career path and what has kept me engaged and current in my chosen field: Librarianship.
It is rare to be able to reflect upon a long career and to stop long enough to be mindful and profound with self-evaluation. I am Jeri Gilham and I have been an Outreach, Bookmobile librarian for several decades. Montrose and Olathe have seen the Montrose Regional Library District’s 32-foot Bookmobile out in the communities for more than 12 years and I have been one of the proud librarians driving it and bringing library services to all of our citizens!
Question 1: Which part of your current role do you enjoy most?
The fun part about my current role, partly because of the challenging circumstances of COVID, is that it changes literally every day. Because Outreach librarians live in real time where spontaneity, creativity and laser sharp librarian skills are our norm, we have been invaluable to our communities. We know how to react to most unexpected situations; we know how to engage audiences of all ages; we know how to prepare for inclement weather and untimely mechanical issues; we know how to be extraordinary in the most challenging of times.
Question 2: How do you mentor those starting their library careers? What is important for them to learn?
I want to know what their skill sets are; what are they bringing to the team? I really encourage them to self-evaluate and reflect on things they have accomplished both in librarianship, but also in their real world. What are they proud of? What would they like to do over? How have they influenced others and themselves with their adventures? Be open to all the creativity in librarianship. I love the exclamations from patrons. “I didn’t know the library had that or was able to provide that service!”
I want them to learn that you are so much more than your degree; that is only part of what you will be using on a regular basis. Stay connected with other librarians (LIBNET), be involved in ALA subcommittees. Do not be afraid to talk to librarians all over the United States and the world. Networking is crucial both professionally and personally. Talk to anyone and everyone about what you do; how you do it and why you do it … PASSION. Do not be afraid to switch departments for a day and see if you would like another part of librarianship. We, as librarians, all share the wonderful goal of free access to literacy.
Question 3: What keeps you motivated?
We are redoing our website to have a more virtual approach, so I recently asked one of my Outreach assistants what did he think our Outreach Tagline ideas should be for this unexpected year and he said, ”No one is out of reach. Everyone is in reach and bring everyone within reach.” That spoke volumes to me. Going outside of our walls and being that bridge and that smile and that open hand that helps someone come into the brick and mortar building is just part of the mission. The other part is to follow through with creative, effective programming for all ages. Our communities see the Bookmobile, and, if we have done our jobs with excellence, they wave, honk, and ask us to come to their festivals, their parades, their nursing homes, their schools, their civic centers, their parks and their homes.
Question 4: What is an important lesson you have learned?
Never assume that everyone knows what a library is or does. Translate everything you do into something powerful; breaking boundaries, illuminating different thought processes, demonstrating equity, diversity and tolerance while doing it with joy and passion. Helping all individuals have access to libraries, whether mobile or stationary, and their resources is one of the most life changing, hopeful and impactful things you can do.
Question 5: What is a challenge you have faced and how have you overcome it?
Over the years, the economy has come and gone and so have the Outreach departments in many libraries across the United States. Bookmobiles programs have historically been cancelled due to funding and Outreach programs have been deemed a luxury, not a necessity. This taught me a very valuable lesson; never take your current job scenario for granted and always carry with you a metaphoric bag full of creativity, courage, good humor and resiliency.
One of my most profound “sand-papering” moments came when I was very early in my career. My husband and I left Denver Colorado because of a career change and moved to Detroit, Michigan. We had a 2-year-old and a naïve sense of adventure. I was desperate to find a job and had only four years of experience in the public library system at Jefferson County.
I got a dream job at a small liberal arts college in Olivet, Michigan and loved it. I was responsible for their “Harry Potter-eques” library; taught AV to new teachers and was responsible for all the audiovisual equipment for the classes. It was great fun but it was an hour commute from our student housing residence and I got pregnant again. I had to leave that job and pursue another adventure. Detroit Public was hiring. I was four months pregnant and I was not about to tell anyone. I arrived at the interview in a three-piece suit (it was the 80s) and gave my answers and resume. I had no experience with inner city America, no experience with Outreach and definitely no experience as a Bookmobile Librarian. They hired me and I never looked back. The challenges were great but the rewards were greater.
Question 6: If you could add one service or program to your schedule, what would it be?
I would like to be able to sponsor “A Day in the Life of the Outreach/Bookmobile Librarian.” I have been asked so many times, “Can I ride with you?“ By children, by parents, by seniors, by Friends of the Library, and by board members. We live exciting lives on the Bookmobile and we give our books a run for their money.
At the end of the day, it really is about what you did that day and how it made you feel or someone else feel and how that simple act of reader’s advisory, or electronic devices assistance, or kindness towards a phone patron. Just opening the library’s doors every morning and knowing that there are communities that depend on that consistency and that hope.
Jeri Gilham is an Outreach librarian for the Montrose Regional Library District.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.