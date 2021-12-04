It’s amazing how a county can be so strapped for cash and unable to provide additional basic services one month, then be so flush it can’t see straight.
Welcome to the after-glow of the defeat of Ouray County Ballot Issue 1A.
This issue, a “health” tax question to voters which was soundly defeated in the November election, called for a property tax increase of $411,000 in the first year, and annually afterward for whatever amount was generated by imposing a tax of $14.30 per $100,000 of property tax valuation.
The typical home value in Ouray County is $500,000, according to Zillow.com. Thus, the average homeowner would have had to cough up an additional $71.50 per year.
That’s easy math.
The county commissioners’ math and reasoning for putting the question to the voters wasn’t quite as clear. It went something like this:
We want the money = Because we just do.
The county said it needed — needed! — the money as a dedicated funding source for Public Health Services.
What the commissioners really wanted was to fund an additional sheriff deputy. By funding PHS through a new tax, the county could use general fund revenues currently being used to fund PHS to add an additional officer.
That wasn’t anywhere to be found in the ballot language. No, the true intent was discovered on social media posts and post-election comments by county commissioners.
Ouray County Commissioner Lynn Padgett explained the fuzzy math prior to the election on social media, saying “When we move money from general fund to public health,” she wrote, “we are using funds that could instead fund Sheriff deputies’ positions (only one deputy is on shift right now).”
Fast forward to this week. A report in the Ouray County Plaindealer notes that the county administrator, Connie Hunt, in looking at the county’s increased revenue, and in doing some tweaking to the budget, came up with $56,660 for a sheriff’s deputy salary and the ancillary funds for equipment needed for the position.
Presto! What was pushed as a needed $400,000-plus annual tax stream is suddenly a $56,000-plus surplus in the county coffers.
That’s a near half-million dollar swing!
Ah, I reminisce, as the sound of sad trombones play.
I recall Ouray County Commissioner Jake Niece, as he made peace with the fact that this nebulous tax was drubbed at the polls. “We were hoping that with this measure,” he told the Plaindealer, “we might be able to provide at least one additional deputy, but that’s going to be less realistic now.”
Instead, with all the stated intentions of what Ballot Issue 1A was to be, and what commissioners wanted to get from it, the proposed budget somehow came up with a new sheriff deputy position after all.
••••••••••
A visitor is on the way to our night skies, visible early December in early evening hours, and later in the month in early morning hours.
This is a terrific celestial opportunity for us in Ouray County, generally a Dark Sky area.
Comet Leonard, makes an appearance, 35,000 years since it was at its furthest point from Earth. At that time, it sailed its course at a fraction above absolute zero temperature, the point which all molecular motion stops.
Astronomer Gregory Leonard discovered the comet, which has been a faint object visible by telescope up to now.
But this month it promises to be brighter, quite possibly visible to the naked eye, but certainly visible by using an average pair of binoculars.
These early December mornings, if you’re up at dawn, look in the eastern sky about halfway up from the horizon to directly overhead. Look between the third-magnitude star Cor Caroli in the constellation Canes Venatici and the 3rd-magnitude star Muphrid in the foot of Bootes the Herdsman.
A star map will certainly help orient your view.
There you’ll find Comet Leonard as a fuzzy glow, possibly 6th-magnitude.
For reference, Sirius, the Dog Star, which is part of the Winter Triangle, is magnitude 8.4.
As we approach the second week of December, the sky will be moon-free, and the comet will be five degrees to the left of Arcturus. Ten degrees equals the distance your fist covers with your arm fully extended.
Finding Arcturus is easy. Just follow the arc of the Big Dipper’s handle and come to the first bright star. That’s Arcturus, which is part of Bootes the Herdsman.
The comet should be visible to the naked eye if you are relatively free of light polution.
It will drop rapidly with each passing day of December as it draws closer to the sun.
On the morning of December 12, Comet Leonard will brighten to magnitude 4.3, but will be just above the horizon. It will reappear on December 17 in the morning sky, about 5 degrees below a brightly glowing Venus. It will be lost to view after Christmas.
In another 70,000 years, don’t stay up late looking for Comet Leonard. After it reaches its closest distance to the sun, 57.2 million miles on January 3, it will be thrown out of the solar system never to be seen again.
Alan Todd is a 35-year newspaper veteran who lives in Ouray County. He can be reached at alanrosstodd5@yahoo.com.