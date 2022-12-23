Imagine taking U.S. 24 west out of Colorado Springs, through Manitou Springs and Divide, across the Antero region then turning south on U.S. 285 and winding your way to Saquache, then on to Lake City.
This was the route in 1875, when a small party loaded two wagons with tons of supplies and traveled to the Big Casino Mine located up Henson Creek near Lake City to reclaim an earlier find of theirs.
Today, by retracing their path, the drive might take just shy of six hours. Nearly 150 years ago the trip was measured in days.
In their account, which follows, the travelers were unnamed:
As ours is, perhaps, the largest “outfit” which has thus far found its way into Hinsdale county, I think it may interest some of your readers to have an account of our journey.
We left Denver on May 5 (1875), a party of five, with two wagons hitched together and drawn by eight mules. The largest of the two wagons weighed 3,130 pounds, empty, and the two, when loaded, turned the scales at 12,000 pounds. The outfit attracted a good deal of attention in Denver, where it was regarded as the largest ever seen in the territory, and at Colorado Springs an enterprising photographer insisted on immortalizing it by his art, and presented each of us with a copy.
From Colorado Springs, we struck into the road to Manitou, which we soon reached, and left with its good hotels and many springs nestled in the valley of the Fontaine qui Bouille, which -
Born far up among the mountains,
High up the hobby hills,
Came tearing and dancing downward,
Fed by a hundred rills.
Climbing the steep ascent to the northwest, we entered the South Park through the wild canyon known as Ute Pass.
These parks of which the largest are distinguished as North, Middle, South and San Luis, are marked features in the Rocky Mountains, and, are probably so called from the private parks which so frequently surround the country residences of crowned heads and noble in Europe. Their large expanses of fine grass, richly timbered and watered by clear and abundant streams, have attracted numerous settlers who cultivate in part the land, and feed large flocks of sheep and herds of cattle.
On the western side of the park we encountered the alkali beds, which we could only compare to an Irish bog, for when we occasionally missed the trail, our wagon sunk up to the hubs and we were obliged to dig it out.
On the south side of the range, we struck Trout creek and followed it to the Arkansas river where we struck the Canon City road. Keeping the course of the Arkansas river for some distance south until the Canon City road left us, we soon reached Poncha Pass on the border of Saguache county and crossed over into the rich valley of the San Luis creek, which waters Homans Park, well stocked with fine herds, and opens out further south into the San Luis Park. Here we struck westward to the town of Saquache.
The variations in the temperature here were trying. The intensely hot sun during the day being succeeded by nights cold enough to give us ice half an inch thick by actual measurement, and indeed these great changes in the temperature were the chief disagreeable feature of our camp life, which was otherwise occasionally varied by heavy thunder and hail storms.
When camped for the night we generally made a circle around the mules, rolling up our coats for pillows, wrapping ourselves in our blankets and sleeping with one eye open to prevent the mules from straying away, for we heard so many complain of their stock being stolen or stampeded by wild animals; but all our care would not prevent them getting away and then would ensue a lively chase barefooted, for in the hurry there was not time to put on one’s boots.
Leaving Saguache, the road, which had never been of the best, began to get worse and worse until we came to Cochetopa Pass, where it was simply miserable. However, we succeeded in reaching Los Pinos, a Ute agency, where we saw a large number of (Utes), who, although they appeared peaceable enough had, we learned, been buying all the arms and ammunition they could, and there were rumors of an attack on the whites on account of an attempt by members of the United States geological survey to carry on their work in valleys which the wily Ouray, a chief of the Utes, considered as forming part of their reservation.
The Utes gave us exhibitions of their marksmanship with a rifle at 500 yards, without rest, and it was very good. The Indians it would seem, fear the miners and settlers more than the soldiers, for the former go at them in their own fashion, and would soon exterminate them if they were allowed to do so.
Next week: part two of the journey to Lake City.
Notes: Fontaine qui Bouille, or Boiling Fountain, named by French explorers, were springs which boiled with minerals and carbolic acid, thought to be mystical waters. It is now called Fountain Springs and is located near Colorado City. Homan’s Park is the upper end of the Rio Grande river drainage, near Poncha Springs, drained by San Luis creek.
Source: The Colorado Daily Chieftan, Aug. 10, 1875; Chipeta, Ute Peacemaker, by Cynthia Becker; United States Geological Survey, by C. E. Siebenthal, 1910.
Alan Todd is a 35-year newspaper veteran and board member of the Ouray County Historical Society. He lives in Ouray County and can be reached at alanrosstodd5@yahoo.com.