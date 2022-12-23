Imagine taking U.S. 24 west out of Colorado Springs, through Manitou Springs and Divide, across the Antero region then turning south on U.S. 285 and winding your way to Saquache, then on to Lake City.

This was the route in 1875, when a small party loaded two wagons with tons of supplies and traveled to the Big Casino Mine located up Henson Creek near Lake City to reclaim an earlier find of theirs.



Tags