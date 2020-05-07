The COVID-19 pandemic has challenged us all. We at the library have been as frustrated as you all have been because our mission is to serve you. That’s why the staff and I became librarians. We live to provide you with library resources and when we can not do our jobs, it hurts.
When we closed, we focused on providing and promoting our electronic resources to you, our patrons. But we recognized not everyone has the internet, or a phone, tablet, laptop or computer to use our e-books and databases. So we searched for another way, some other way to get our books and materials into your hands. What we came up with was our new home delivery service. We wanted a way to provide service but yet honor the restraints the virus and the resulting stay at home order imposed. We think home delivery does that.
Those of us at the Montrose Regional Library have been inspired by the resilience and innovation of our community and our profession to show concern and caution during these unprecedented circumstances and we know that while our library building may be physically closed, library staff are busier than ever continuing to safely deliver vital services to our community.
Our library delivery has been underway for a week now. Like any new endeavor, a few adjustments had to be made.
There has been an overwhelmingly positive response from the public. We are not calling patrons to confirm deliveries, nor are we asking someone to be at home. We have been leaving bags of books on the front porch and that seems to have been working out just fine. If animals are going to be a problem, we ask patrons to let us know and we can call when we are on our way. Currently, we are unable to say what day your library materials will be delivered. The goal is to get to as many households as possible each day. We ask for your patience.
The library is sending out emails to patrons who have items on hold to verify your addresses. Please reply to the email with your complete address, zip code included.
Our return items are being quarantined for 72 hours, so there will be a delay in clearing them from your record. Don’t worry, all due dates are being extended. We will not be disinfecting items with bleach any longer. This has been causing staff some health issues with fumes and advice from the CDC is it isn’t as effective as quarantine.
Delivery facts for the first week: from April 28 to May 1, we delivered to 122 households and put 416 miles on the new Book Van.
Thank you, our library patrons, for getting behind this project with us.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.