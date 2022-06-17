If you read just a bit, or as much as you can find about Ben Lowe, a Tabeguache cowboy who made his fame at the turn of the last century, you'll come away wondering how to characterize the man.
He was known as a family man, a cowboy, a ruffian, a gangster, a kindly neighbor and a man who left this world in a gunfight.
“Handsome, suave, a daredevil,” wrote Muriel Marshall. “Lowe would have been a natural for the movies if he had been born later or hadn't got himself shot so soon.”
Lowe was born in 1868 in Kentucky, and his family moved to Missouri where he received a formal education. His social skills were honed.
Lowe was an expert horseman, as was evident from accounts throughout the Western Slope in the late 1800s.
“The five mile cow-boy race at Montrose last week resulted as follows: Ben Lowe of Delta, first money,” proclaimed the Silverton Standard.
“Ben Lowe roped and tied a steer at Glenwood in 41 seconds. The record being 33 seconds held by a lad in Texas,” reported the Montrose Enterprise.
Lowe was long on horsemanship, but evidently short on temper. One of the first scuffles he was reported in was a “shooting affair” in the alley between Main and Palmer and Third and Fourth street in Delta.
“A quarrel took place between a man named Kinney and Ben Lowe over a feud started last fall,” the Delta Independent reported. “Lowe, who was on horseback struck the elder Kinney in the face with his quirt, when Walter Kinney, who was with his father, pulled his revolver and fired four shots at Lowe who turned his horse and fled down the alley.”
The Kinneys were arrested and thrown in jail. Lowe rode back into town later that day and the sheriff, who tried to arrest him, took two shots at Lowe and missed. Lowe came back to town a few days later and was arrested. Both he and Kinneys were discharged after hearings.
Lowe and his wife, Ruby, had five children, and Lowe taught his children how to ride and rope on their ranch, dubbed “The Lowe,” adjacent to Table Rock near Escalante Canyon. Known by those in the area as an ideal family man, he was known by others as a rustler and ruffian.
“Along about 2a.m. every week or so,” wrote Marshall, Lowe “would come bursting out of a saloon, flip onto his horse and pound up and down the dark, silent streets shooting his guns empty. Woke everybody straight cussing up!”
Sylvester Huffington took aim at him one night with a rifle from a second-floor room and put a hole in the brim of Lowe's hat, “just to advise Ben to take another route next time.”
Lowe had questionable ranching ethics.
“Some time ago the Lowe boys were placed under arrest,” the Daily Sentinel reported about Ben and his brother, “charged with setting fire to the barn of Ed Wetzel, a prominent cattle man of Montrose county.”
The brothers were placed under a peace bond of $1,000 each. They took their cattle “business” to Mesa county and “began acting in such a manner that it is understood they were accused of stealing cattle belonging to Mesa county cattle dealers. Their threats against the Mesa cattle men resulted in their arrest.
The following week, the judge ordered the Lowe boys to be freed. The judge understood that the complainants had stopped the Lowes on a trail and ordered them to vacate the country, to which the judge said no man or men had the power to impose exile.
None of this deterred Lowe. The next year, he “made a running fight from officers who tried to arrest him near Delta,” according to the Montrose Enterprise. Lowe “went to the J. H. Halley ranch and borrowed a rifle, but did not get to use it on the officers. The chase covered about ten miles. Lowe was wanted for holding up Bert Nutting at the muzzle of a revolver last winter.”
The hunt was on, or was it?
“A deputy sheriff from Delta county is en route to take out Ben Lowe who is at present being held at Hahns Peak,” the Routt County Courier reported.
Yet, strangely, for the next few years newspapers around the region reported the Lowe family comings and goings as normal affairs, without much hint of mischief or law breaking. He was once thrown in jail in 1908 for disorderly conduct, but then it was reported the next week that he had completed building an eight-room house on South Palmer street.
So who was Ben Lowe?
As mentioned above, it's difficult to tell, and he didn't live to straighten out his reputation. The headline of the June 11, 1917 Montrose Daily Press screamed:
“CASH SAMPSON AND BEN LOWE KILL EACH OTHER IN ESCALANTE CANON”
Lowe and Sampson had been to lunch and were riding through the canyon along with Lowe's two sons. Lowe told his sons to go on ahead as he and Sampson began quarreling over something. Sampson rode ahead about 30 feet, turned and while Lowe was leaning far over the side of the saddle, “Indian fashion,” Sampson fired “sending a bullet thru Lowe's back, diagonally thru the body, piercing the heart and lungs.”
Lowe, however, “mortally wounded as he lay on the ground, fired twice, the first shot striking Sampson in the head, killing him instantly.” The second shot pierced Sampson's thigh.
“The news of the killing spread like wildfire over the western slope,” wrote the Daily Press, “and caused a shock wherever Sampson is known. Not so much is known of Ben Lowe, but it is stated that he did not bear as good a reputation as he could have done.”
