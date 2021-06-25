It’s that time of the year when bears are out and about. I usually see at least one every summer. Leaving bears alone is the key to their survival. Don’t get between mom and her cubs. A fed bear is a dead bear. All that stuff we know.
In the late 1800s, there weren’t any rules. A bear was a bear, and if you had a shot at it, you took it.
Some newspaper excerpts from those days in Ouray County:
John Buckley and a companion were out prospecting the first of the week, and on three different occasions had a bear come to dine with them, probably attracted by the smell of frying meat. John and his comrade were more scared than the bear.
- Ouray Times, June 30, 1877
Mr. S. P, Truitt killed a cinnamon bear weighing 300 pounds, four miles south of the agency Wednesday. There was nearly four inches of fat on the ribs. Bruin was laying under a pinion tree enjoying the sunshine and got his death warrant by a ball through the lungs.
~ Ouray Times, November 9, 1878
Mrs. Palmer, of Lower Miguel, while out riding one evening last week, encountered a two-year old brown bear walking leisurely down the grade with dignity which proclaimed an ancient and prescriptive right to traverse all the roads and trails in this country. Miss Palmer did not go off in a “coniption,” as most girls would have done, but wheeled her horse, secured the services of Mr. Benson, and next morning there was bear steak on the Miguel.
- The Solid Muldoon, September 5, 1879
For the last week, the only inhabitant of Imogene Basin has been Mr. Geo. R. Barber, “Billy” Weston’s partner, the rest having gone. Wednesday morning, Mr. Barber had occasion to visit Reed’s cabin where Avis and Randall are staying and found the door crushed in and the whole inside looking as disorderly as a granger meeting, tables mashed, flour, cooking utensils, bedding, clothing, powder, fuse, etc., piled in one promiscuous heap, and the tracks of a bear visible on the outside. Barber retraced his steps, loaded his canon with buckshot and taking a piece of fresh meat as an inducement, laid for Mr. Bruin. About 6 p.m. his lordship came down out of the timber and when in about ten feet of his lunch, something popped, Barber dropped him the first round and I tell you it requires some nerve to tackle a bear of such colossal proportions with a shotgun. His appetite must have been equal to a circular saw, as he had eaten flour sack and all, molasses keg and all, a lot of sugar, some dried fruit, etc. Hugh Crymball brought him down and deposited his carcass with Strayer & Mark, the gross weight being 800 pounds. The Bruin falls rather heavy on Messrs. Avis and Randall, but they will have to “grin and bear it.”
- The Solid Muldoon, October 17, 1879
Word on the street has it that Ouray City Councilor Glenn Boyd will not seek another term on council. Boyd, ran for mayor two years ago while serving his current council term, in a race that had two other open council seats and four other candidates in the race, and ended up fifth in overall vote total.
Instead of running again for council, a seat for which his trajectory is not good, it is rumored that he intends to run for county coroner.
This would be interesting. You see, Boyd is also currently employed by the county as the emergency manager.
Can an employee of the county run for a county elected office?
Never mind the strange juxtaposition of an employee who might respond to a critical accident while simultaneously being in charge of pronouncing death.
Stay tuned.
Speaking of elections, Ouray Mayor Greg Nelson will probably run again in this November’s election. Assuredly, he will face competition.
The “born and raised” in Ouray crowd is itching to get back into power. The short-term rental advocates who don’t care for all this talk about regulating the rental industry in Ouray would like to get control. The folks who still can’t get over the fact that business is booming and breaking all sorts of records without having to spend $35,000 per month on marketing are Jonesing to return to the good ol’ days when Ouray sent representatives to Chicago, Japan and points in between in efforts to get vacationers to come. And there are surely other “aggrieved” groups that will, no doubt, think about putting forth a candidate to oppose Nelson.
Fortunately, Nelson won his election two years ago in a landslide and navigated the city through a pandemic, without a city administrator for some of the time, and most every business in town can do nothing but crow about how flush we all are in business.
That bodes well for Nelson’s re-election chances. The state of the union, so to speak, is strong. Any opposition from opponents will be seen as transparent attempts to protect self-centered interests.
Alan Todd is a 35-year newspaper veteran who lives in Ouray County. He can be reached at alanrosstodd5@yahoo.com.
