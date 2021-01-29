When two gunshots were followed by three more, a handful of people waiting for a stage outside the Beaumont Hotel in Ouray rushed around back, looked up at the windows above and saw several dining room girls screaming out a window.
The date was September 11, 1877, and according to a report in The Solid Muldoon that Sunday, the cry for help was frantic.
“For God’s sake hurry up here, there is a murder going on,” one woman yelled.
The marshal ran in and found Joe Dixon, a hotel pastry cook, holding a .38 caliber Smith & Wesson, blood running from a deep cut in his head, covering him head to foot.
Upstairs, the marshal found J. H. Day, a local engineer, holding his daughter, Ellar, across a bed, both bathed in blood.
Shards of broken pottery were scattered about the hallway and throughout the room, and blood was splattered in every direction.
Dixon, who had resided in Ouray for a number of years, had worked “at all the hotels in town,” according to the Muldoon, “but being of a very wicked temperament” had lost job after job before landing at the Beaumont.
His previous job was at the Delmonico, and it was there he wrote his fellow employee, Ellar Day, a threatening letter. When Ellar went to work at the Beaumont and found herself working with Dixon again, she repeatedly asked her dad to escort her out of work.
When Ellar’s dad showed up this fateful day, he found Dixon holding Ellar and fellow employee, Minnie Percy in a room. He leaped off the bed and exclaimed that he was going to kill them all.
The first shot hit Ellar, then he turned and fired at Percy who fled through the open door. By this time, Day hit Dixon over the head with a water pitcher, and Dixon returned by striking Day over the head with his revolver.
Dixon fired off another shot at Day, instead striking Ellar again. Two more shots missed Day, one of which struck Ellar.
Day grabbed a washbowl and pounded Dixon over the head as he backed out the door squeezing the trigger a half-dozen times, but the gun was spent.
Dixon tripped down the stairs into the marshal’s arms.
Dixon was put in the city jail, and throughout the evening crowds from small to large in size gathered in the streets. As Ellar clung to faint hopes of life, a masked crowd appeared at Sheriff Myers’ house in the early hours and demanded the keys to the jail.
The sheriff told them he didn’t have the keys, and that he was glad he didn’t. The crowd moved on, surrounding the jail. Bystanders at the Hotel Lewis said they heard banging on the jail door, and expected to see the prisoner being hauled up the hill to a tall tree, but never did.
An hour or so later, smoke and flames shot out of the jail. Dixon was later pulled from the jail, dead from smoke inhalation. Days later, Ellar, who had been shot in the chest, wrist and arm, succumbed to her injuries.
• • • • • • • •
About midnight on March 16, 1898, the fire alarm rang out and a large number of Ouray citizens came running to the county jail.
Flames were shooting out the roof. Soon it became known that two men were locked up in the jail.
Volunteers tried in vain to tear down the walls and windows of the jail to gain access to the two incarcerated souls, but were successful only in opening a vent that fed the fire.
Some ran for Sheriff Edgar and Jailor Maquilken to obtain the keys. “It may have been only a few minutes,” The Silverite-Plaindealer reported that Friday, “but to those waiting for the arrival of the key, it seemed fully half an hour before the outer door was opened, then the keys to the cage did not arrive until later.”
One man was dead when reached, the other died just days later.
The newspaper reflected that improvements could be made in how prisoners were held.
For one, it suggested, round-the-clock surveillance was needed. And second, it suggested the jail not be filled with hay, which was used for bedding. “It is presumed that had that not caught fire,” the Silverite-Plaindealer wrote, “the men would have been able to have held out until rescued.”
The family of one of the men sued the city and the electric company for building a flammable structure with faulty wiring.
• • • • • • • •
The lawsuit raised the ire of Colorado Secretary of Pardons Clarence Stonaker, who was no stranger to controversy, having been accused of taking bribes in exchange for prisoner pardons.
Stonaker visited Ouray and wrote a scathing report, which appeared in the November 24, 1898 Ouray Herald:
“There is no other jail in Colorado, and few in the country, that are in such a horrible condition as the Ouray jail. It is branded by state officials as a disgrace to the state that should be wiped out immediately by the citizens of Ouray, even if mob law be necessary to accomplish that end.
“The jail is in a filthy condition, and from a sanitary point of view unfit for the imprisonment of a dog.
“If there is a worse city lock-up in Christendom I don’t want to see it. Until one personally examines that jail he would not believe that a community of civilized people would permit such a thing to exist. It is a filthy log cabin on a dirty alley.”
Six months later, the city council took bids to build a new city hall that included a fire house, police station and jail.
• • • • • • • •
A mysterious blaze broke out Saturday, September 27, 1908 in a shack in Ridgway, generously called the town jail.
Brandon Dale, its only inmate, died of suffocation.
“Dale had been working on a number of nearby ranches for a couple of months past,” wrote The Plaindealer that Friday, “and when he came to town proceeded to get gloriously drunk, and was arrested by the marshal and put in jail to sober up.
The origin of the blaze was unknown, but Dale was a heavy cigarette smoker. And though he was searched for matches, it is thought someone tossed him some.
“A cigarette or stub or lighted match carelessly thrown on the floor or the bedding caused the conflagration,” The Plaindealer wrote, “and the prisoner, in his maudlin state, was overcome before he could escape.”
Alan Todd is a 35-year newspaper veteran who lives in Ouray County. He can be reached at alanrosstodd5@yahoo.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.