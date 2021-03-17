Lauren Boebert spoke at the Turn of the Century Monday night to a packed house. It was her first public event in Montrose since she was elected to the House of Representatives representing Colorado’s Congressional District 3.
The event lasted just over an hour and Boebert spoke with energy and conviction. The mostly Republican audience ate up every word. She invoked God, country and Donald Trump throughout her speech, making it very clear she believes she is doing God’s work with the guidance of Donald Trump and his team.
“I want you to know that I still talk with President Trump and I talk with Chief (Mark) Meadows almost on a daily basis. They’re not giving up on you. They’re working with me to fight for you,” she told the crowd.
Working hard on bills being on the natural resource committee and keeping the Democrats in line was her opening salvo: “Getting down on the house floor and telling Democrats all about their bull crap.” That line drew a round of applause. “The last two and a half months have been the longest year of my life. I can tell you story after story of what takes place in Washington D.C.” She went on to say that what surprised her the most about being in Washington is “the amount of people who are principled for the right reasons and who love God almighty. I thought there were four. There’s a whole lot more than that. That leaves me encouraged because I know that God is not giving up on us, he is not giving up on our nation. He has a plan for America. Each and every one of you is a part of that plan.” She went on to say that no matter which way the people in the room are sowing into the plan that God is blessing them.
Boebert then discussed current legislation from the so called “Equality Act ‘’ to the $1.9 trillion Stimulus bill.
“They are counting on people to be ignorant and not reading the bill.” Boebert stated referencing the Democrats and the Equality Act. “The Constitution right there in the preamble says we are all equal. We have the 14th Amendment that says all men … and it’s OK to say men as a gender identification. All men are equal under the law. I’ve decided I don’t want Democrats to call me congresswoman. I want them to acknowledge that men is a gender-neutral term and they can call me Congressman Boebert,” she said to a rousing applause.
Boebert criticized the $1.9 trillion dollar stimulus bill recently signed by President Biden, stating that the bill is a Democratic wish list. She claims it is full of pork: “Less than 9% of the $1.9 trillion actually goes to anything that is COVID-health related.”
She went on to explain that the bill was able to avert the budget committee which she sits on. “I was very excited and honored that I was told I would have a seat on the Budget Committee because the Budget Committee is supposed to touch every part of government. And God said whatever I put my hands to, will prosper. We know we need the blessings for prosperity. Government doesn’t have a revenue problem, it has a spending problem.”
Boebert pointed out that since this was a budget reconciliation, the House was able to bypass the budget committee. She asked the audience to put pressure on the Colorado senators. “Senator (Michael) Bennet has an election coming up. He’s going to need the people of Colorado if he wants to stay there. And the people of Colorado need to be telling him that they don’t want this equality act, how it hinders our daughters and how it restricts parents rights. You need to be calling Senator Bennett and telling him hell no to HR1.”
HR1, otherwise known as the “For the People Act,” will according to Boebert fundamentally change our country. “It federalizes our elections, it’s a D.C. takeover of our elections. No longer will our states have rights. Those rights are overwritten by Nancy Pelosi.” She went on to say the bill is not the “For the People Act but for the Swamp Act.”
Other issues she discussed included the National Guard stationed at the U.S. Capitol. “I’ve had National Guardsmen cry in my office saying this is not what we signed up for, this is not what I laid all of my constitutional rights down for, I fight so you have your rights. I risk my life so the American people have their rights.”
Cancel culture: “I refuse to bow down to cancel culture. This is nothing new. This has been around since the beginning of time. Cain cancelled Abel.” She went on to give other examples from the Bible, including the early disciples of Jesus. Claiming that the Democrats are trying to cancel Christianity she said, “They tried to cancel Jesus. You can’t cancel God.”
Unanimous consent: Boebert stated that unanimous consent bills will no longer go through and that she will vote no on every bill.
Trump: She told the crowd that President Trump loves them and has not forgotten about them. She all but guaranteed a Colorado visit from Trump before 2022. She also said Trump told her he may have to come out and win a third election.
Criticism of her level of education: “Let me tell you what me and this GED did. In my very first Natural Resource committee hearing I had the chairman on his heels. I had the chairman of the committee not understanding the rules. I had the chairman of the committee withdraw his entire five-minute statement from the Congressional record.”
Following Scott Tipton into office: “The previous member can do one of the three things with their casework. They can either release their case work to the new member, ignore it and do nothing or they could sign a form denying access. Unfortunately for you that’s what our previous member has done, (The third option). I need to be made aware of anyone who thinks they have a current case with me.There are ten years of casework I do not have access to and I am introducing legislation stating that the case work belongs to the office and not the member.”
She answered questions from the audience concerning border security, natural resource extraction and election integrity, stating that the border is in a crisis and she is fighting Biden on his executive orders against oil and gas. She called on Colorado voters to support their county commissioners and write letters to their local officials to remove Dominion voting machines.
The last question of the night drew a bizarre response from Boebert.
“Is there any hope for the people that top level government officials when they violate the law ... will they ever be held accountable?”
“I want to tell you, I heard someone who is in very close contact with President Trump and the ins and outs of the White House under that administration. They talked to the owners of the Epoch Times and they said don’t change anything, you are right over the target. So anyone who tries and tells you that this is a fringe newspaper, don’t listen to them. I have very good sources that tell me this is very good information. Is it 100%? I don’t know but it’s very good information. We all know that there was information that was declassified just a few days before President Trump left office. I know someone who is involved in declassifying that. This person is getting very tired of waiting on the DOJ (Department of Justice) to do something about it. And we’ll be hearing about it very, very soon. This is my opinion with that information that I have. I believe we’ll see resignations begin to take place and I think we can take back the majority in the House and the Senate before 2022.”
